¡Yo Quiero! Brands Launches 100% Real Mashed Avocado

"Avocados, with their health benefits, are being used for more than dips," says Jay Alley, part owner and VP of Sales for ¡Yo Quiero! "Consumers are constantly looking for functional foods that are not just delicious but provide a benefit to their wellbeing." With avocados being labeled a nutrient dense "Super Food" because they contain over 20 vitamins & minerals, fiber, phytonutrients and probiotic characteristics, consumers are finding ways to add avocado to their daily food routine.

¡Yo Quiero!'s Mashed Avocado includes a 2oz mini cup, packed in a sleeve of 4, and an 8oz, resealable cup. "The mashed avocado can be used during breakfast on toast, during lunch on a salad or sandwich, instead of dressing or mayonnaise, and at dinner on chicken or with salmon," says Alley.

¡Yo Quiero! hand scoops their avocados at the peak of freshness. The avocados are lightly mashed, HPP'd to maintain freshness, packaged and shipped directly to store shelves. There is no need for consumers to "guess" when their whole avocados are ripe, they just need to open a package of ¡Yo Quiero! Mashed Avocado and enjoy. No mess. No fuss. Just great, real Hass avocado. For additional information, recipes or product availability, please visit yoquierobrands.com or follow @yoquierobrands on Instagram.

About

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Mashed Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and Salsa can be viewed here. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit yoquierobrands.com.

SOURCE ¡Yo Quiero! Brands

