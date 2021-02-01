¡Yo Quiero! Brands Provides the Ultimate Dip Destination for The Big Game

"Creating a dip destination in the grocery store was important to us," says Tara Murray, Marketing VP. "Consumers are looking for brands to help enrich their lives and make things easy. Having a line-up of fan favorite dips in one spot helps consumers spend less time in stores and more time doing the things they love."

¡Yo Quiero!'s authentic, homemade fresh flavors and Texas traditions were a hit as they launched in grocery stores across the country in 2019. Today, the foodie-centric company, focused on small-batch recipes, continues to grow its distribution while working with top-tier retailers on their private-label business to continue category growth in the refrigerated dip sections.

All of the dips are made with only the finest ingredients such as hand scooped Hass avocados, vine-ripened tomatoes and creamiest of cheeses. ¡Yo Quiero! never adds artificial preservatives, chemicals or things that cannot be pronounced in their recipes. The current product line up can be viewed here and includes: Guacamole, Super Chunky - 100% Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and traditional Red Salsa as well as large format and snack sizes. For additional information, recipes or product availability, please visit yoquierobrands.com or follow @yoquierobrands on Instagram.

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado, guacamole and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and Salsa can be viewed here. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit yoquierobrands.com.

