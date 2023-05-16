Dallas Cowboys Player DeMarcus Lawrence Announces Team Mom Appreciation Program for 2023 Texas high school football season

RHOME, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡Yo Quiero! is teaming up with Dave Campbell's Texas Football to honor some of Texas high school football's most important figures — team moms! Throughout the season, ¡Yo Quiero! will be recognizing moms who go above and beyond to support their teams. Dallas Cowboys Player DeMarcus Lawrence and his wife Sasha, Team Mom for their son's football team, announced the program via social media videos where they shared their personal experience with Team Moms and why they are excited to partner with ¡Yo Quiero! and Dave Campbell Texas Football to support the 2023 Team Mom Appreciation Awards.

¡Yo Quiero! is Teaming up with Dave Campbell Texas Football to Honor Team Moms All Season Long

Nominations can be made here: www.texasfootball.com/team-mom-appreciation-award/form.

Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!, the family-owned Texas-based company known for its commitment to the communities they serve as the nation's Dip Destination said, "As part of the 2023 season-long program, ten moms across Texas will be recognized with the Team Mom Appreciation Award. Each selected Team Mom who has had a positive impact on their community will be presented with an award and a $500 donation back to their school during the iconic Friday Night Lights when Texas high school football is front and center."

She advised that "Texans should be on the lookout for ¡Yo Quiero! and Dave Campbell's Texas Football crew at games around the state as they honor these deserving individuals during the 2023 Texas high school football season!"

To nominate a Team Mom go here.

"At the end of the year, fans will vote at texasfootball.com to help name the Team Mom of the Year," said Murray.

ABOUT Dave Campbell Texas Football

For more than 62 years, Dave Campbell's Texas Football has been "the bible" to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state. Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell's Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football, and more.

TexasFootball.com is the online home of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, covering high school football, college football, and recruiting across the Lone Star State. From thought-provoking commentary to videos, podcasts, and daily live shows, nobody covers football in Texas like TexasFootball.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of premium handcrafted dips can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

