¡Yo Quiero! Supports High School Programs and Activities Across Texas Through Team Mom Appreciation Award

¡Yo Quiero!

01 Dec, 2023, 11:29 ET

Voting for Team Mom of the Year Open Now, in Partnership with Dave Campbell Texas Football 

RHOME, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡Yo Quiero! and Dave Campbell's Texas Football spent this fall football season honoring selected Texas high school team moms with their 2023 Team Mom Appreciation Awards. The award process and program to support Texas teams spanned multiple weeks and included concessions support, product donation, and fiscal contributions totaling more than $11,000 to more than ten communities across Texas. "We know whole-heartedly that team moms consistently go above and beyond to support their teams," said Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!, the family-owned Texas-based company that produces and sells high-quality and great-tasting dips, salsas, quesos, and guacamole nationwide. 

As part of the 2023 season-long program, eleven moms and schools across Texas were recognized.

"Each selected Team Mom who had a positive impact on their community was presented with an award and a $500 donation back to their school during the iconic Friday Night Lights," continued Murray. "We were also able to contribute quality products to the schools that helped bolster concessions, team meals, and morale through the goodness of guacamole!"

"We are committed to the communities we serve and hope to enhance the charitable efforts and spirited occasions that are woven throughout these communities year-round. As a young (and rapidly growing) company, we feel drawn first and foremost to the universal focus on health and wellness that sports and youth engagement support. Our ability to provide not only funds as a form of social responsibility, but also better-for-you foods in the culinary context of wellness, is something that our company will continue as we grow nationwide," concluded Murray.

Earlier in the year, Dallas Cowboys Player DeMarcus Lawrence and his wife Sasha, Team Mom for their son's football team, supported the Yo Quiero's program with Dave Campbell Texas Football via social media videos where they shared their personal experience with Team Moms and why they were excited to partner with the organizations to support the 2023 Team Mom Appreciation Awards.

"Now that the season has ended, we invite fans to vote at texasfootball.com to help name the Team Mom of the Year," said Murray.

ABOUT Dave Campbell Texas Football

For more than 62 years, Dave Campbell's Texas Football has been "the bible" to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state. Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell's Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football, and more.

TexasFootball.com is the online home of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, covering high school football, college football, and recruiting across the Lone Star State. From thought-provoking commentary to videos, podcasts, and daily live shows, nobody covers football in Texas like TexasFootball.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of premium handcrafted dips can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

SOURCE ¡Yo Quiero!

