Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott Announce New Album Songs Of Comfort And Hope Available December 11 -- Preorder Now

Ma and Stott mark the next chapter in the project with this new album, offering consolation and connection in the face of fear and isolation. The album includes 21 new recordings, which span modern arrangements of traditional folk tunes, canonical pop songs, jazz standards, and mainstays from the western classical repertoire. " Songs are little time capsules of emotions: they can contain long-lost dreams and desires, and feelings of great spirit, optimism, and unity ," Ma and Stott write of Songs of Comfort and Hope .

"Songs bring a sense of community, identity, and purpose, crossing boundaries and binding us together in thanks, consolation, and encouragement. It had long been our wish to explore this medium further, but we could never have imagined that the catalyst would be a pandemic that fundamentally rearranged our ways of living. This is music that tells stories, that marks occasions private and public, that gives voice to celebrations, remembrances, and all of life's mysteries. These are songs that pay tribute to musical champions of social justice — like Paul Robeson and Violeta Parra — and to the troubadours of our joy, imagination, and sorrow — like Francis Poulenc, Wu Tong, and Benjamin Britten."

Among the new takes on old favorites are Pulitzer Prize® winner Caroline Shaw's artful and eloquently arranged "Shenandoah"; Australian composer Harry Sdraulig's "Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda"; pianist Stephen Hough's lush arrangement of "Scarborough Fair", and two-time Academy® Award-nominated icon Jorge Calandrelli's re-imagining of a pair of songbook treasures: "We'll Meet Again" by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles, and Violeta Parra's "Gracias a la Vida." See the full track list below.

Ma and Stott's recording partnership began in 1985, and includes Soul of the Tango and Obrigado Brazil, each of which garnered a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Classical Crossover Album." Most recently, in 2015, they released the critically acclaimed Songs from the Arc of Life, of which NPR wrote, "Over those many years, they've developed a wonderfully warm and mutually responsive musical partnership that has blossomed in performances that are both generous and incisive."

Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott share the warmth of decades of music making again with Songs of Comfort and Hope, offering audiences new paths into treasured musical memories and a few notes of hope for a better future.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Amazing Grace, Prelude

Traditional English

Arranged and produced by Graham Fitkin 11. Fantasia on Waltzing Matilda

Harry Sdraulig







2. Ol' Man River

from Showboat, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II

Arranged by Roderick Williams 12. Scarborough Fair

Traditional English

Arranged by Stephen Hough



3. Shenandoah

Traditional American

Arranged By Caroline Shaw 13. Solveig's Song

from Peer Gynt, Edvard Grieg



4. Goin' Home

from Symphony No. 9 in E minor, "From the New World" Antonín Dvořák

Arranged by William Arms Fisher 14. Les Chemins de l'Amour

Francis Poulenc



5. Jewish Song

from Jewish Life, No. 3

Ernest Bloch 15. Marietta's Lied

from Die tote Stadt, Erich Wolfgang Korngold)



6. Zdes' khorosho, Op. 21, No. 7

Sergei Rachmaninoff 16. Thula Baba

Traditional Zulu lullaby

Arranged by Roderick Williams



7. Moscow Nights

Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi and Mikhail Matusovsky

Arranged by Stephen Hough 17. The Last Rose of Summer

Traditional Irish

Arranged by Benjamin Britten



8. Over the Rainbow

from "The Wizard of Oz," Harold Arlen

Arranged by Tom Poster 18. Londonderry Air (Danny Boy)

Traditional Irish

Arranged by Fritz Kreisler



9. Rain Falling from the Roof

Wu Tong 19. Gracias a la Vida

Violeta Parra

Arranged by Jorge Calandrelli



10. Song Without Words, Op. 109

Felix Mendelssohn 20. We'll Meet Again

Ross Parker and Hughie Charles

Arranged by Jorge Calandrelli





21. Amazing Grace, Postlude

Traditional English

Arranged and produced by Graham Fitkin

