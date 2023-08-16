Yoav Persky Joins Stardog as CFO to Accelerate Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, announced the appointment of Yoav Persky as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a proven track record of financial expertise and strategic leadership, Yoav brings a wealth of experience to Stardog's executive team.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Yoav as CFO," said Kendall Clark, CEO and Founder of Stardog. "His experience and clear vision for the future of data management aligns with Stardog's mission to empower the enterprise to achieve AI and automation as quickly as possible."

Yoav Persky

Prior to joining Stardog, Yoav most recently served in key financial leadership roles at Pendo and FeatureBase, where he demonstrated a keen ability to drive financial growth and operational efficiency.

"I am honored and excited to join Stardog," said Persky. "I look forward to working hard to further accelerate Stardog's growth."

About Stardog

Stardog is the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph to unify, connect, and supply data for Enterprise AI. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source. For more information, visit www.stardog.com .

SOURCE Stardog