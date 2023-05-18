Yocan Black Launches Six New Vaporizers: Redefining the Vaping Experience

News provided by

Yocan Black

18 May, 2023, 01:26 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yocan Black, the sub-brand of renowned vaporizer manufacturer Yocan Tech, is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of its latest collection of vaporizers. With cutting-edge technology, sleek aesthetics, and a commitment to excellence, these new models are set to revolutionize the vaping industry and provide enthusiasts with an unparalleled experience.

Leading the pack is the stunning Phaser Max, a vaporizer that combines form and function in perfect harmony. Featuring a sleek silicone grip with elegantly tangential curves, dedicated one-handed controls, and a revolutionary line of sight display, the Phaser Max is reminiscent of a high-performance sports car. Its precisely crafted ergonomics and subtly slanted metallic plate provide optimal comfort and a touch of luxury, ensuring an unforgettable vaping experience.

Joining the Phaser Max are five other exceptional models: the Phaser ARC, Phaser ACE, Smart, Jaws, Celestial, and Flux. Each device offers a unique set of features and designs, catering to a wide range of preferences and lifestyles. Whether you prefer a discreet and portable vaporizer or a bold and powerful device, Yocan Black has the perfect option for you. Want to test it for free, fill out on Yocan.com/r.

About Yocan Black

As a sub-brand of Yocan Tech, Yocan Black continues the legacy of excellence and innovation that the parent company is known for. Since its establishment in 2013, Yocan Tech has been at the forefront of vaporizer technology, specializing in CBD vapes, concentrate vapes, disposable vapes, batteries, and other smoking products. With a dedication to research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing, Yocan Tech has become a leading name in the industry.

Yocan Black's mission is to create unrivaled vaporizer experiences. Headquartered in Northern California, Yocan Black is powered by a team of experts with backgrounds in industrial design and breakthrough innovation.

Discover the world of Yocan Black and redefine your vaping experience. Elevate your senses with the sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled performance of their latest collection. To learn more about the new vaporizers or to make a purchase, visit the Yocan Black website at www.yocanblack.com.

For more information about Yocan Black, please visit:
Website: www.yocanblack.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocantech/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology?sub_confirmation=1

Media Contact
Jimmy
86-755-89495615
[email protected]

SOURCE Yocan Black

