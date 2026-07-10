Yocan Black Pocket Mini Ultimate Dab Pen: Mini Size, Maximum Portability

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yocan Black unveils the Yocan Black Pocket Mini, an Ultimate Flagship for On-The-Go Dabs, ending the mobile headache for flavor chasers who struggle with bulky rigs or cheap, leaky wax pens that scorch terps. Rolling out via Yocan.com, this travel-friendly powerhouse keeps the elite vapor quality of our Pocket series but skips unnecessary bulk, throwing serious power into a compact shape built for music festivals, outdoor trail sessions, and commutes. Additionally, a comprehensive Yocan Black Pocket Mini Full Travel Kit version is available for consumer convenience.

Yocan Black Pocket Mini

Big Flagship Experience. Stealthy Footprint.

Detachable Ceramic Airflow: Pure Taste. Simplified Care. Built-in ceramic airflow brings out the truest, cleanest taste. Forget about cheap plastic tastes.

Pure Taste. Simplified Care. Built-in ceramic airflow brings out the truest, cleanest taste. Forget about cheap plastic tastes. New Cloud 2.1 Chamber : Stainless steel shell & ceramic heating element. Effortless maintenance after each session.

: Stainless steel shell & ceramic heating element. Effortless maintenance after each session. Deep-Well Anti-Spitback Core: Stop wasting premium concentrate. By wrapping a premium ceramic core in rugged stainless steel and deepening the cup, we unlocked incredibly uniform heating and flawless splash control.

Stop wasting premium concentrate. By wrapping a premium ceramic core in rugged stainless steel and deepening the cup, we unlocked incredibly uniform heating and flawless splash control. Anodized Unibody Aluminum: Flimsy plastic gear doesn't belong here. Our engineering crew carved this frame directly from blocks of aviation aluminum. It gets a deep anodized layer alongside crisp mirror-laser etchings, keeping it scratch-free while feeling substantial in your hand.

Flimsy plastic gear doesn't belong here. Our engineering crew carved this frame directly from blocks of aviation aluminum. It gets a deep anodized layer alongside crisp mirror-laser etchings, keeping it scratch-free while feeling substantial in your hand. Zero Range Anxiety: We crammed a heavy-hitting 1300mAh battery inside, making it effortless to smash all-day dabbing sessions away from home. A vibrant OLED screen and dynamic RGB lights keep your exact device stats locked in your sight.

Expanding the Horizon for Global Vapor Technology

"The Pocket Mini bridges the gap between ultra-portability and zero-compromise performance," says Jimmy, Yocan Black Marketing Manager. "We designed this for consumers wanting an upscale, discreet daily driver that doesn't break the bank, offering our retail partners a high-demand staple. Head to Yocan.com/d to claim free samples."

About Yocan

Since 2013, the team at Yocan.com has pushed boundaries to create solid vaporizers where performance, user safety, and clean design click together. We live to rebuild vaping rituals around the world.

About Yocan Black

We are Yocan's high-end workshop, turning out heavy-duty vapor hardware with a highly refined look. Our crew builds tactile setups for daily enthusiasts who demand top-shelf performance and clean industrial art.

Where to find Yocan

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocan.vape

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

Yocan Black

Website: https://yocanblack.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocanblack/

CONTACT:

Jimmy Wen

[email protected]

0086-755-89495615

SOURCE Yocan Black; Yocan Technology Co.,Ltd