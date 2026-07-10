Yocan Black Pocket Mini Ultimate Dab Pen: Mini Size, Maximum Portability
News provided byYocan Black; Yocan Technology Co.,Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yocan Black unveils the Yocan Black Pocket Mini, an Ultimate Flagship for On-The-Go Dabs, ending the mobile headache for flavor chasers who struggle with bulky rigs or cheap, leaky wax pens that scorch terps. Rolling out via Yocan.com, this travel-friendly powerhouse keeps the elite vapor quality of our Pocket series but skips unnecessary bulk, throwing serious power into a compact shape built for music festivals, outdoor trail sessions, and commutes. Additionally, a comprehensive Yocan Black Pocket Mini Full Travel Kit version is available for consumer convenience.
Big Flagship Experience. Stealthy Footprint.
- Detachable Ceramic Airflow: Pure Taste. Simplified Care. Built-in ceramic airflow brings out the truest, cleanest taste. Forget about cheap plastic tastes.
- New Cloud 2.1 Chamber: Stainless steel shell & ceramic heating element. Effortless maintenance after each session.
- Deep-Well Anti-Spitback Core: Stop wasting premium concentrate. By wrapping a premium ceramic core in rugged stainless steel and deepening the cup, we unlocked incredibly uniform heating and flawless splash control.
- Anodized Unibody Aluminum: Flimsy plastic gear doesn't belong here. Our engineering crew carved this frame directly from blocks of aviation aluminum. It gets a deep anodized layer alongside crisp mirror-laser etchings, keeping it scratch-free while feeling substantial in your hand.
- Zero Range Anxiety: We crammed a heavy-hitting 1300mAh battery inside, making it effortless to smash all-day dabbing sessions away from home. A vibrant OLED screen and dynamic RGB lights keep your exact device stats locked in your sight.
Expanding the Horizon for Global Vapor Technology
"The Pocket Mini bridges the gap between ultra-portability and zero-compromise performance," says Jimmy, Yocan Black Marketing Manager. "We designed this for consumers wanting an upscale, discreet daily driver that doesn't break the bank, offering our retail partners a high-demand staple. Head to Yocan.com/d to claim free samples."
About Yocan
Since 2013, the team at Yocan.com has pushed boundaries to create solid vaporizers where performance, user safety, and clean design click together. We live to rebuild vaping rituals around the world.
About Yocan Black
We are Yocan's high-end workshop, turning out heavy-duty vapor hardware with a highly refined look. Our crew builds tactile setups for daily enthusiasts who demand top-shelf performance and clean industrial art.
Where to find Yocan
Website: https://www.yocan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yocan.vape
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology
Yocan Black
Website: https://yocanblack.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocanblack/
CONTACT:
Jimmy Wen
[email protected]
0086-755-89495615
SOURCE Yocan Black; Yocan Technology Co.,Ltd
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