Yocan iCan: Savor, Indulge, Elevate.

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yocan, the leading maker of innovative consumption devices for vaporization technology, today announced the new E-rigs device -- Yocan iCan.

Innovative Features of the Yocan iCan

Yocan iCan

The Yocan iCan uses Yocan's latest atomizer, the QBC coil, which utilizes rotating airflow to heat concentrates quickly and efficiently, ensuring a smooth and satisfying vaping experience.

The airflow adjustment on the Yocan iCan is positioned on the carb cap, significant improvement over previous devices. By pressing the button on the carb cap, users can enhance airflow, making each inhalation more complete and enjoyable.

Brand New Setting

The Yocan iCan features two voltage levels:

Level 1 (Green Light): 3.2V for the first 5 seconds, then 3.0V for the next 30 seconds.

Level 2 (Red Light): Starts at 3.6V, then changes to 3.2V.

The device features a rapid 35-second heat-up time, ensuring you're ready to vape without long waits.

Smart Vibration Alert with RGB Lights

The iCan features a smart vibration alert after 8 seconds of heating, followed by RGB lights that enhance the visual experience, silhouetting the vapor clouds to come.

Vibrant Color Options

The Yocan iCan is available in six vibrant colors: black, white, peach, teal, green, and purple.

For more information about the device, please visit Yocan iCan.

About Yocan

Yocan Tech is one of the best manufacturers in the vaping industry, with numerous exclusive vape technologies. As a vaporizer manufacturer, Yocan strives to promote not only an elevated way of vaping but also an elevated way of thinking and living. Yocan will continue to innovate with more excellent technologies and new products.

Experience the ultimate in vaping with the Yocan iCan. Savor, indulge, and elevate your sessions with this cutting-edge device.

Website: https://www.yocan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yocantech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

SOURCE Yocan Technology Co.,Ltd