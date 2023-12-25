Yocan Introduces Cylo: Redefining the Vaping Experience with Cutting-Edge Features

Yocan Tech

25 Dec, 2023, 23:12 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that cements its position as a leader in the vaping industry, Yocan proudly unveils its final product of 2023 — Yocan Cylo. This innovative release transforms the vaping landscape by seamlessly integrating advanced heating technology with an intuitive user-friendly design. Yocan's latest endeavor positions Cylo as the new flagship in the dynamic world of vaping.

Key Features of Yocan Cylo:

1. Dazzling Rainbow-Breathing LED:

Cylo features a captivating rainbow-breathing LED, allowing users to express their personality and add a touch of radiance to every puff. Users can customize their LED style from dynamic to lyric, normal, or opt to turn it off.

2. Animated Display Screen:

Enhancing user interaction, Cylo boasts an animated color display screen that provides real-time insights into the vaping process. Voltage control, paired with cut-off time control, ensures a precise and satisfying vaping experience.

3. Ergonomic Design and Long-Lasting Power:

With an ergonomic metal exterior, magnetic mouthpiece, and a robust 1300 mAh battery, Cylo elevates vaping pleasure by offering unparalleled comfort and extended usage.

4. Innovative Heating Technology - C4-DE Plus Coil:

Cylo incorporates the latest C4-DE Plus (Ceramic & DE Coil) heating technology, unlocking unparalleled flavor quality. Its exceptional heat retention capabilities guarantee extended sessions for a maximized vaping experience.

5. Clashing Color Options:

Embracing new design aesthetics, Cylo is available in six vibrant colors, including White-Black, Blue-Red, Red-Gold, Green-Purple, White, and Black.

For more details about the Yocan Cylo device, please visit: https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/cylo

About Yocan Tech:

Yocan Tech is a leading manufacturer in the vaping industry, renowned for its exclusive vape technologies. Recognized for high-quality, sleek design, and exceptional vapor production, Yocan aims to elevate not only the act of vaping but also lifestyles and perspectives. Each device undergoes meticulous screening by our professional team to ensure a superior vaping experience. Stay tuned for Yocan's continuous innovation and the release of exciting new products in the near future.

Follow Yocan Tech:

Website: https://www.yocan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yocantech
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yocantech/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Yocantechnology

SOURCE Yocan Tech

