YoCierge Announces Seamless DICOM Radiology Viewer Integration with SmartAdvocate, Enhancing Efficiency for Personal Injury Law Firms

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YoCierge, a leader in medical record retrieval and legal technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its seamless DICOM Radiology Viewer integration with SmartAdvocate, a premier legal case management software for personal injury law firms. This powerful integration enhances the legal process by allowing attorneys and their teams to access and view radiology images directly within SmartAdvocate, streamlining case review and supporting more informed legal strategies without needing to look at external discs and images making viewing more efficient.

The integration empowers personal injury attorneys by providing immediate access to DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) radiology images such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans—without needing external software. By having these vital medical images at their fingertips, attorneys can save time and reduce delays in case preparation, allowing for faster settlements and improved outcomes for their clients.

YoCierge, a leader in medical record retrieval to announce DICOM Radiology Viewer with SmartAdvocate Post this

Key Benefits of the YoCierge DICOM Radiology Viewer Integration:

Seamless Access : View DICOM images directly within SmartAdvocate without needing external applications.

: View DICOM images directly within SmartAdvocate without needing external applications. Enhanced Case Review : Lawyers can review, annotate, and reference radiology images alongside medical records for a more comprehensive understanding of their clients' injuries.

: Lawyers can review, annotate, and reference radiology images alongside medical records for a more comprehensive understanding of their clients' injuries. Improved Efficiency : Streamlined workflows and faster access to medical images lead to quicker decision-making and reduced time to resolution.

: Streamlined workflows and faster access to medical images lead to quicker decision-making and reduced time to resolution. Security and Compliance: As with all YoCierge solutions, the DICOM Radiology Viewer is HIPAA-compliant, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for sensitive medical data.

"We are excited to introduce this innovative feature to our clients using SmartAdvocate," said George Bessenyei, CEO and Founder of YoCierge. "The ability to access radiology images directly within a legal case management system is a game-changer for personal injury attorneys. It eliminates the need for additional software, simplifies workflows, and ultimately helps lawyers better serve their clients by getting to the heart of their cases faster."

The integration aligns with YoCierge's ongoing mission to enhance interoperability within the legal and healthcare sectors, providing tools that bridge the gap between medical records and legal case management.

About YoCierge

YoCierge is a leading provider of concierge services for medical record retrieval, serving law firms, healthcare providers, and insurance companies. By integrating cutting-edge technology with expert service, YoCierge streamlines the retrieval and review of medical records, supporting personal injury, medical malpractice, and other legal cases.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is an award-winning legal case management system designed for personal injury and mass tort law firms. It offers comprehensive tools for managing cases, documents, medical records, and client communications, improving efficiency and collaboration for legal teams.

For more information about the YoCierge DICOM Radiology Viewer integration with SmartAdvocate, please visit yocierge.com or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE YoCierge Inc.