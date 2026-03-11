YoCierge Expands Instant Medical Record Locator™ Service to Nevada and Connecticut, Advancing Nationwide Medical Record Access for Law Firms

WAYNE, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YoCierge, a legal technology company specializing in medical record retrieval for law firms, today announced the expansion of its Instant Medical Record Locator™ (IMRL) service to Nevada and Connecticut, continuing the company's mission to modernize how patients and attorneys locate and obtain medical records for litigation and case evaluation.

The Instant Medical Record Locator™, first introduced by YoCierge in 2025 in New York and Delaware, is the first service in the United States designed to allow law firms to help clients identify and retrieve their medical records across an entire state within minutes. Through YoCierge's secure platform, a patient referred by a law firm completes a NIST IAL2-compliant identity verification process, after which the system searches statewide networks for possible medical records and allows authorized downloads within hours — dramatically reducing traditional record retrieval timelines. The technology significantly reduces reliance on traditional copy services, streamlining retrieval timelines and lowering costs.

The platform also solves one of the most persistent challenges in personal injury and medical litigation: identifying healthcare providers involved in a patient's treatment history. Patients often struggle to recall the full scope of their medical care, leaving critical records undiscovered. The Instant Medical Record Locator™ bridges that gap by pinpointing previously unknown providers and surfacing records that could prove pivotal to the outcome of a case.

All searches and downloads are conducted on behalf of the patient and with their authorization, ensuring compliance with privacy and security standards. Once retrieved, patients can choose to forward their records directly to the law firm handling their case.

"Too often, the process of locating medical records slows down cases and creates unnecessary costs for injured patients," said George Bessenyei, Founder and CEO of YoCierge. "Our Instant Medical Record Locator™ changes that by enabling patients to securely identify and download records across an entire state in minutes. Expanding to Nevada and Connecticut is another step toward making medical record access faster, more affordable, and more transparent for law firms and their clients."

YoCierge delivers the Instant Medical Record Locator™ service while maintaining strict compliance and data security standards, including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and CARIN certifications.

The expansion reflects YoCierge's continued investment in legal technology solutions that streamline medical record retrieval and integrate directly with major legal case management platforms used by personal injury and litigation firms.

About YoCierge

Founded in 2017, YoCierge provides technology-driven medical record retrieval services to law firms and their clients nationwide. The company retrieves nearly 400,000 medical records annually, helping legal teams obtain records faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods. YoCierge integrates with leading legal case management platforms, enabling law firms and their clients to order, track, and receive records directly within their existing workflows.

SOURCE YoCierge Inc.