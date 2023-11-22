Yocto Project Announces Latest Release, New Gold Member Witekio, and Details for Virtual Summit Next Week

Yocto Project excitement continues with new project enhancements, members, and events

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yocto Project, an open source collaborative project helping developers create custom Linux-based systems, today announced the release of Nanbield 4.3. Announced on the heels of a recent funding boost provided to the Yocto Project from Sovereign Tech Fund, the release of Nanbield 4.3 features a host of new improvements, including security process improvements, year 2038 time fixes for 32 bit systems, prebuilt artifacts to accelerate builds and a new contributors guide along with all the usual component updates to integrate together the changes from hundreds of other upstream open source projects.

The excitement continues with the welcomed addition of Witekio as a Yocto Project Gold Member, joining Automotive Grade Linux, Huawei, Renesas, Siemens, and Texas Instruments. As a Member, Witekio brings its history of delivering innovative embedded systems and products to Yocto Project in addition to donating advocacy efforts.

"Advocacy and Training are critical functions of open source projects that tend to receive less fanfare than other project functions," said Richard Purdie, Yocto Project Lead Architect and Linux Foundation Fellow. "Witekio brings expertise and funding, enabling us to do more on behalf of our community. Witekio's involvement will increase project visibility and provide more opportunities to connect with the community through webinars and events."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Gold Member of the Yocto Project," stated Samir Bounab, CEO of Witekio. "This partnership highlights our unwavering commitment to open source software, which enables us to provide our clients with cutting-edge embedded and IoT solutions. We look forward to contributing to the Yocto Project's growth and sharing our expertise with the community."

Witekio's own Pierre Gal will give a talk about elevating product quality with automated testing at next week's Yocto Project Virtual Summit (November 28 - 30, 2023) alongside fellow community speakers in beginner and advanced tracks. Security expert Marta Rybczynska will provide updates on Yocto Project security and changes in tooling including the CVE scanning process, SBOM generation with SPDX, default options, and more. Registration is USD$40 - the full schedule and registration is available here: https://summit.yoctoproject.org/yocto-project-summit-2023-11/

