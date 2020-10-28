Yocto Project® in its 10th Year Welcomes New Members, Announces an LTS Release and Maintainer, Schedules a Two-Day Technical Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yocto Project, an open-source collaboration project that helps developers create custom Linux-based systems, is proud to be celebrating its 10-year anniversary at the virtual Embedded Linux Conference Europe, October 26-29. Co-located with the event, the Yocto Project presents its own standalone event, the Yocto Project Summit, which will offer two days of technical training for both beginner and advanced developers. Attendees can participate in a variety of sessions, presentations, and tutorials dedicated to the project.

The Yocto Project has evolved significantly over the last decade to meet the requirements of its members and users. The project continues to lead in build system technology with field leading advances in build reproducibility, software license management and binary artefact reuse.

"It's amazing to see the project being used in so many places, for example in the home, data centres, automotive and networking industries, medical devices and even in space - in satellites around Mars," said Richard Purdie, Yocto Project Lead Architect and Linux Foundation Fellow.

To support these usages and more, the Yocto Project announces its first Long Term Support (LTS) release, 3.1 "Dunfell". This LTS release offers two years of update support, with Steve Sakoman of Sakoman Inc. at the helm as the Yocto Project LTS maintainer.

The Yocto Project welcomes Microsoft at the Platinum Level, joining Intel, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, and Xilinx. Automotive Grade Linux joins the project as a Gold member, and Foundries.io and Savoir-faire Linux as Silver members. This continued growth of the project's technical and financial ecosystem during 2020 exhibits the strength and stability of Yocto Project.

Since coming on the scene a decade ago, the Yocto Project has been at the vanguard of OS technologies. The flexibility and breadth of the tooling provided are clearly making a difference to the community, the fact that our membership continues to grow is testament to our value," said Andrew Wafaa, Yocto Project Chairperson

Microsoft

Microsoft uses the Yocto Project to build products like Azure Sphere, a comprehensive IoT security solution," said Galen Hunt, Distinguished Engineer and Managing Director of Azure Sphere. "We are pleased to join the Yocto Project as a Platinum member and help support the community and the Yocto Project.

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

We have a longstanding relationship with the Yocto Project, as the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is Yocto-based. We were pleased to see the recent announcement about Long Term Support for the Yocto Project, and we look forward to participating as a Board member and working with the community to help shape the direction of the project," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) at the Linux Foundation.

Foundries.io

Foundries.io is excited to join the Yocto Project," said George Grey, CEO. "FoundriesFactory uses Yocto to enable IoT and Edge product developers to build their OS and applications software from the cloud or locally, and enables software development, CI/test, device and fleet deployment, and product lifetime maintenance. End to end security, incremental secure OTA updates meeting the TUF specifications, and IoT device management capabilities are included within a SAAS business model, with no per unit royalties, usage fees or lock in. Foundries.io is committed to contributing to the Yocto Project, and to supporting the latest releases as they become available.

Savoir-faire Linux

"Linux has become the cornerstone of our modern, connected lives, and the Yocto Project creates a secure, maintainable foundation for product development," said Sebastien Le Stum, Director, Connected Systems at Savoir-faire Linux. Today, we're excited to announce that we're joining the Yocto Project. We are enthused to participate in this vibrant ecosystem."

About Yocto Project

The Yocto Project is an open source collaboration project that helps developers create customer Linux-based systems primarily for embedded and IOT projects, regardless of the hardware architecture. To learn more about the project, or to join as a member organization, please contact Katie Greenley.[link to [email protected]] For additional information about the project, please visit yoctoproject.org. [link to http://www.yoctoproject.org]

