Yocto Project® starts 2021 with a wind of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yocto Project, an open-source collaboration project that helps developers create custom Linux-based systems, is proud to start 2021 by welcoming new and upgraded members. The Yocto Project has evolved significantly over the last decade to meet the requirements of its members and users. The project leads in build system technology with continuing advances in customisation, build reproducibility, software license management and binary artefact reuse.

The Yocto Project welcomes Wind River, a founding member, who is upgrading to Platinum level, joining Intel, Comcast, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft and Xilinx. This continued growth of the project's technical and financial ecosystem at the start of 2021 exhibits the strength and stability of the Yocto Project where even in times of concern and uncertainty with the global pandemic the members and community see value.

"In under six hours, the Yocto Project can now build a custom Linux OS from source code for multiple architectures and configurations and test it under emulation including around 2 million tests such as toolchain test suites - quite an achievement. Wind River have been a long term supporter of the project and I look forward to combining that with contributions from other new members and taking the project to interesting places from automotive uses all the way to Mars!" said Richard Purdie, Yocto Project Lead Architect and Linux Foundation Fellow.

"I'm delighted to see Wind River upgrading during these turbulent times, it is a testament to the community's resolve to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As a founding member of the project, Wind River has been extremely active in the community for ten years; the fact that they are upgrading to the top tier is exceptionally welcome and further validation of the project. For over a decade the Yocto Project has been at the vanguard of OS technologies. The flexibility and breadth of the tooling provided are clearly making a difference, and the vibrant growth of the community is testament to our value" said Andrew Wafaa, Yocto Project Chairperson

Wind River

"The Yocto Project offers a tremendous jump-start for developers, especially as the digitally transforming world introduces rising complexity due to demands such as those around increased intelligence and cloud native approaches. As a long-time open source champion and supporter of the Yocto Project, Wind River is committed to providing the ultimate starting point for Linux innovation for mission critical intelligent systems," said Cyra Richardson, Chief Product Officer, Wind River. "The community has made significant strides since Wind River's initial work as a founding member of the Yocto Project. We look forward to continuing to work together to help drive technical direction and advance the Yocto Project community."

About Yocto Project

The Yocto Project is an open source collaboration project that helps developers create customer Linux-based systems primarily for embedded and IOT projects, regardless of the hardware architecture. To learn more about the project, or to join as a member organization, please contact us. For additional information about the project, please visit yoctoproject.org.

Yocto Project and the Linux Foundation are trademarks of the Linux Foundation. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

