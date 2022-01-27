Yodda Announces the Launch of their Eldercare Services in Hyderabad

Tarun Sharma, the founder & CEO of Yodda said, "A lot of senior citizens in top Indian cities are living alone. Unlike the West, Indian families are tightly intertwined with children taking on substantial responsibilities for their parents' well-being. With work commitments spanning across the globe and frequent international travel, these traditions are changing, leaving children feeling helpless when it comes to taking care of their parents. With their increasing age and a widening digital divide, old Indian parents are finding it increasingly difficult to navigate through everyday situations without the physical and logistical support provided by their children. Now these elders require physical & logistical assistance to take care of their daily necessities. They also need a dependable service that can not only look after them when they are facing health problems, but which can also get them out of critical situations in times of emergencies. On the great occasion of Republic Day, Hyderabad becomes the second city where we have established field care operations. This will allow us to cater to the ever-growing demand for elder care services in such a vibrant city."

Yodda's technology platform connects children, parents and elder care staff through a strong system-centric & process-driven ISO certified operational framework. Their technology platform is supported on the ground by meticulously trained staff of military veterans. This solution aims to recreate the same emotional, physical and logistical support given by their children with similar commitment, similar trust and better performance.

About Yodda: Yodda is a premium parent care company headquartered in Pune, India. It empowers the elderly through a robust network of on-field and on-call staff that is supported by a platform based on the confluence of new age technologies. Yodda caters to a wide range of problems faced by senior citizens from day-to-day errands like grocery shopping to managing life-threatening critical emergencies. With its technology platform and superior service delivery, Yodda aims to improve the quality of life of senior citizens around the world.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Yodda