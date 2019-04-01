Yofumo and Agrointec SL Launch Initial Trials with Leading Spanish Agency IFAPA Against Seed Contamination Strains of Bacteria, Yeasts and Mold

DENVER and ALMERIA, Spain, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yofumo Technologies and Agrointec are rapidly advancing on their agreement earlier this year to leverage Yofumo's technology for the application of non-residual, organic, post-harvest processes for the global seed industry. The trials are being run and overseen by world-class agency IFAPA, together with Agrointec's R&D division, which is facilitating support functions and ensuring all research complies with EU and FDA requirements.

The trials will apply Yofumo's technology for decontamination and treatment of seeds from the following crops: tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers and watermelon, against the following contaminants: Fusarium oxysporum, Phytophthora spp, Bacillus and Pseudomonas. Preliminary results are expected to be released in May during the Agro Expo in Almeria, Spain.

"Our ultimate goal, as an initial step into the global food industry from Cannabis, is to calibrate and adapt Yofumo's applications for use across the global seed industry, providing a scalable, real, organic solution to an otherwise heavy chemical dependent industry," said Yofumo CEO Alfonso Campalans.

"The practice of organic farming does not accept the use of chemical products at any point in its production chain, including the disinfection treatments applied to horticultural seeds," said Agrointec CEO Angel Leo-Revilla. "Working with the globally-recognized public research center IFAPA, who will evaluate and validate the application of Yofumo's technology to the treatment of seeds, can guarantee healthy horticultural seeds without the main fungi and bacteria."

During the trials, Yofumo can provide technical support to IFAPA researchers at any time from Denver to Almeria with its IOT network. However, all data, analysis and review will be done independently by IFAPA.

"These trials represent an enormous advancement toward making post-harvest processes significantly cleaner and safer, producing higher-quality agricultural products, and pioneering new harvest-to-consumption models for the processing and treatment of consumable biomass," said Yofumo VP of Client Applications Joe Edwards.

Chief Investigator and Scientist for Sustainable Biomass Protection at IFAPA, Dr. Miguel de Cara García, will oversee the operation.

About Yofumo

Yofumo Technologies aims to become the world's leader in organic non-residual, post-processing for consumable biomass. The company refines all aspects of the harvest-to-consumption model in ways never before possible. With already-built, patented technology and techniques, and refined and established critical protocols for compliant use, Yofumo is successfully applying its solutions across 9 states, including Hawaii, exporting to Canada and Uruguay, and moving into broader agricultural application for the global food industry. For more information please visit www.yofumo.com .

About Agrointec

Agrointec Solutions SL, is a technology-based company, which targets the agri-food sector with innovative and state-of-the-art solutions to support companies and entities in this sector in promoting, enhancing and improving their productivity and operations. R&D is part of its DNA and is based on a triple approach: innovation (to conceptualize and develop specialized equipment and high-performance solutions), knowledge (to improve, transform, optimize and automate and digitize agro-industrial processes), and the service (to generate real value to companies in the agri-food ecosystem). For more information please visit www.agrointec.com/en/.

About IFAPA

The Andalusian Institute for Research and Training in Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Ecological Production (IFAPA) bases its creation on the desire to respond to the demands of the Andalusian agricultural, fishing, aquaculture and food sectors. The IFAPA aims to be an agile and effective instrument in its operation, realistic and pragmatic in its action programs, and focused on promoting research, technological innovation and training in the field of agriculture, fishing and the food industries. https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/agriculturaypesca/ifapa/web/en.

