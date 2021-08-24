Yoga Accessories Market 2021-2025: Product Premiumization in Yoga Accessories Emerge as the Key Driving Factor| Technavio

The product premiumization in yoga accessories, the growing number of yoga practitioners, wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices, high competition from unorganized players with low product replacement cycles, infrequent purchases, and the surging popularity of outdoor sports will hamper the market growth.

Yoga Accessories Market: Product Landscape

The yoga accessories market is segmented by product into yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others. The yoga mats segment led the market share in 2020 and is expected to continue generating the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

Yoga Accessories Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online segments. The offline segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Yoga Accessories Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for yoga accessories in North America.

