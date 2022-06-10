Yoga Accessories Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 4.98 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025|Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 09:30 ET
The yoga accessories market offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The yoga accessories market size is expected to grow by USD 4.98 billion, progressing a CAGR of 6.15% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Growing enrolment in fitness and health clubs is a major trend supporting the yoga accessories market growth in the forecast period. Health and fitness clubs' memberships have witnessed a steady increase over the past decade. Owning to the increasing demand for fitness activities. These clubs are coming up with exclusive packages to attract customers and providing them with yearly or monthly packages with discounts. The number of health clubs in the US increased by more than 18% between 2012 and 2020. This rise in the number of memberships in health and fitness clubs has resulted in a rise in the demand for yoga products, including yoga accessories. Moreover, customers usually prefer health and fitness clubs as these provide proper trainers to help them exercise. Furthermore, the growing number of memberships in fitness and health clubs is driving the demand for yoga accessories. Therefore, the growing focus of people on health and fitness is triggering the growth of health and fitness clubs' brands.
Yoga Accessories Market: Major Growth Drivers
The yoga accessories market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- Product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories
- The growing number of yoga practitioners
- Wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies
Yoga Accessories Market: Vendor Analysis
The yoga accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as portfolio expansion and product innovation to compete in the market. The yoga accessories market report also offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon Athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC among others.
- adidas AG - The company offers yoga accessories such as ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY yoga mat, ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY Training mat, and others.
Yoga Accessories Market: Revenue Generating Segment
- The yoga mats segment will be significant for revenue generation for the yoga accessories market.
- .Yoga mats are specially fabricated to prevent the slippage of feet and hands while performing yoga exercises. These mats also help in keeping the body warm, and the energy generated is retained within the body rather than getting passed on to the floor. The market for yoga mats is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Yoga Accessories Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Yoga Accessories Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Reasons to Buy Yoga Accessories Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the yoga accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the yoga accessories market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga accessories market vendors
|
Yoga Accessories Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.98 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.31
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
