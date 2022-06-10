Yoga Accessories Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 4.98 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025|Technavio

Yoga Accessories Market: Major Growth Drivers

The yoga accessories market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories

The growing number of yoga practitioners

Wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies

Yoga Accessories Market: Vendor Analysis

The yoga accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as portfolio expansion and product innovation to compete in the market. The yoga accessories market report also offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon Athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC among others.

adidas AG - The company offers yoga accessories such as ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY yoga mat, ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY Training mat, and others.

Yoga Accessories Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The yoga mats segment will be significant for revenue generation for the yoga accessories market.

will be significant for revenue generation for the yoga accessories market. .Yoga mats are specially fabricated to prevent the slippage of feet and hands while performing yoga exercises. These mats also help in keeping the body warm, and the energy generated is retained within the body rather than getting passed on to the floor. The market for yoga mats is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Yoga Accessories Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the yoga accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the yoga accessories market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga accessories market vendors

Yoga Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.31 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global leisure products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Yoga mats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Yoga straps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Yoga blocks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 54: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 55: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 56: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 Barefoot Yoga Co.

Exhibit 58: Barefoot Yoga Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Barefoot Yoga Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Barefoot Yoga Co. - Key offerings

11.5 Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.

Exhibit 61: Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 JadeYoga

Exhibit 64: JadeYoga - Overview



Exhibit 65: JadeYoga - Product and service



Exhibit 66: JadeYoga - Key offerings

11.7 La Vie Boheme Yoga

Exhibit 67: La Vie Boheme Yoga - Overview



Exhibit 68: La Vie Boheme Yoga - Product and service



Exhibit 69: La Vie Boheme Yoga - Key offerings

11.8 Liforme Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Liforme Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Liforme Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Liforme Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 lululemon athletica Inc.

Exhibit 73: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Manduka LLC

Exhibit 78: Manduka LLC - Overview



Exhibit 79: Manduka LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Manduka LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Exhibit 81: Sequential Brands Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Sequential Brands Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Sequential Brands Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Sequential Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Yoga Direct LLC

Exhibit 85: Yoga Direct LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Yoga Direct LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Yoga Direct LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

