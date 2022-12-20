Yoga accessories market size to grow by USD 6,159.41 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global yoga accessories market as a part of the global leisure products industry, which covers a variety of categories, including yoga accessories, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global yoga accessories market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,159.41 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Accessories Market 2023-2027

Global yoga accessories market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings

adidas AG - The company offers yoga accessories such as Mesh Graphic Quarter Sport Socks, adidas Yoga Backpack, and Trail Water Bottle 750 ML.

Barefoot Yoga Co. - The company offers yoga accessories such as Barefoot Yoga Practice Straps, Barefoot Yoga Rectangular Bolster, and Barefoot Yoga Zabuton.

Body Solid Inc. - The company offers yoga accessories such as BSTYM10, and BSTYM5.

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. - The company offers yoga accessories such as 4 in. Foam Yoga Block, 4 in. Marbled Foam Yoga Block, and Deluxe Wool Yoga Blanket.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape

The global yoga accessories market is fragmented, with the presence of with numerous market vendors and a few established players. A few prominent vendors that offer yoga accessories in the market are adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Body Solid Inc., Decathlon SA, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Merrithew International Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., NoCoast Beer Co., OPTP, Padma Seat, Trimax Sports Inc., Yoga Direct LLC, Yogamatters Ltd., and YogiKuti Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete on many factors, including price, quality, technology, brand, and variety. Different companies adopt diverse marketing strategies to increase their market share. Prominent vendors have adopted the practice of sustainability, which is essential for future production. They are expected to expand their presence in low-penetrated markets such as developing countries. As a result, the market is expected to experience a sizable production capacity growth. A rise in production capacity will enable vendors to meet the surging demand for yoga accessories. In addition, the increasing number of health clubs and gyms will contribute to the growth and expansion of the market.

Global yoga accessories market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global yoga accessories market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The yoga mat segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Yoga mats prevent users from slipping while performing yoga exercises. They also keep the body warm. The yoga mat segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Various government and non-government organizations are taking initiatives to educate people about the advantages of yoga, which will increase the adoption of yoga mats. Some vendors are developing smart and innovative yoga mats that offer real-time feedback. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global yoga accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global yoga accessories market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for yoga accessories in this region has increased, with a rise in participation in regular fitness activities. Vendors are capitalizing on the growing awareness about the benefits of staying fit by introducing new offerings, which is increasing their revenue. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global yoga accessories market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing number of yoga practitioners is driving the market growth. The popularity of yoga is increasing, especially in North America. For instance, the number of yoga practitioners in the US rose by more than 11% in 2018 when compared to 6.40% in 2012. The benefits of yoga, such as stress relief, general fitness, flexibility, and overall development of health, are the main reasons behind this growth. The increasing awareness about yoga and the subsequent rise in the number of yoga practitioners globally will influence the sales of yoga products, including accessories. These factors will drive the growth of the global yoga accessories market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing enrolment in fitness and health clubs is a key trend in the yoga accessories market. Yoga products, including accessories, are used in health and fitness clubs for purposes such as weight training, limbering down, yoga, and general fitness exercises. The number of health and fitness clubs is expected to expand during the forecast period, which may increase the sales of yoga accessories. Many clubs offer exclusive packages to attract customers and increase their sales. Premium customers can get benefits such as free workouts and yoga. Thus, the rise in the number of memberships in health and fitness clubs has increased the demand for yoga products, including yoga accessories.

Major challenges - Fluctuating raw material prices are challenging the yoga accessories market growth. The profit margins of key manufacturers such as Lululemon Athletica are fluctuating due to the volatility in the prices of raw materials. For instance, the prices of synthetic fibers keep fluctuating, which increases the prices of yoga accessories made from these raw materials. In addition, cost-driven end-users prefer lower-priced yoga products, including accessories, which reduces the sales potential and revenue of global players. Such factors are hampering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this yoga accessories market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the yoga accessories market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the yoga accessories market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the yoga accessories market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga accessories market vendors

Yoga Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,159.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Body Solid Inc., Decathlon SA, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Merrithew International Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., NoCoast Beer Co., OPTP, Padma Seat, Trimax Sports Inc., Yoga Direct LLC, Yogamatters Ltd., and YogiKuti Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

