Yoga clothing market size to grow by USD 17,150.75 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Global yoga clothing market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Clothing Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

adidas AG - The company offers yoga clothing such as Versatile Windbreaker and Yoga Training Pants.

The company offers yoga clothing such as Versatile Windbreaker and Yoga Training Pants. ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers yoga clothing such as Calle Bra and Crosscourt Bra Top.

The company offers yoga clothing such as Calle Bra and Crosscourt Bra Top. ASICS Corp. - The company offers yoga clothing such as Metarun Bra and Women Training Graphic Bra Women.

The company offers yoga clothing such as Metarun Bra and Women Training Graphic Bra Women. Authentic Brands Group LLC - The company offers yoga clothing such as Women Eddie Bauer Green Capri Leggings and Eddie Bauer Athletic Pants Sz 2XL Black Yoga Workout.

Vendor landscape –

The global yoga clothing market is fragmented, with the presence of multiple players and a few established players. A few prominent vendors that offer yoga clothing in the market are adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BasicNet Spa, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Frasers Group plc, Hanesbrands Inc., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., La Vie Boheme Yoga, lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Yoga Direct LLC and others.



Vendors in the market compete on many different factors, including price, quality, technology, brand, and variety. The market is expected to experience a sizable production capacity during the forecast period, as the competitors are expected to expand their presence in low-penetrated markets such as developing countries. An increase in the production capacity will allow the competitors to meet the surging demand for yoga apparel.

Global yoga clothing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global yoga clothing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (bottom wear, top wear, and accessories) and end-user (men and women).

The bottom wear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The bottom wear used for yoga includes sweatpants, sweat shorts, joggers, slacks, capris, and tights. The key competitors are introducing innovative bottom wear to attract yoga enthusiasts. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global yoga clothing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global yoga clothing market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for such clothing in the region has increased, with the rise in participation in fitness activities such as yoga. In addition, the demand for innovative yoga clothing designs and patterns that offer enhanced comfort, better performance, and are lightweight is also high. Such factors will fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period

Global yoga clothing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing number of yoga practitioners is driving the market growth. The popularity of yoga has increased significantly, especially in North America. Yoga and meditation offer multiple benefits, such as stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and overall development of health. The sales of yoga clothing are expected to grow owing to the increasing awareness about yoga globally. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing popularity of customized yoga clothing is a key trend in the market. Market competitors are focusing on strategies such as faster delivery processes and mass customization. This is propelled by technology, supply chain transformation, and organizational restructuring. To achieve this, companies are adopting technologies such as computer-aided designing (CAD), body scanning, digital printing, flexible manufacturing systems, and computer-integrated manufacturing tools and techniques. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products is challenging market growth. The presence of counterfeit products leads to an unfair competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. These products are priced lower than branded products, which negatively impacts the sale of genuine branded products. In addition, counterfeit yoga clothing products are of low quality and do not meet manufacturing standards in terms of colors, quality, and fabric. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit clothing will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this yoga clothing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the yoga clothing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the yoga clothing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the yoga clothing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga clothing market vendors

Yoga Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,150.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, BasicNet Spa, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Frasers Group plc, Hanesbrands Inc., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., La Vie Boheme Yoga, lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Yoga Direct LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

