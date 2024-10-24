Yoga Joint Raises $12 Million to Continue Florida Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoga Joint, South Florida's premier chain of hot yoga and fitness studios, announced today that its Joint Venture Program has successfully raised $12 million in capital through crowdfunding from its community of members.

This $12 million capital investment was raised to continue the company's Florida expansion. The company plans to open locations in Coral Springs, Coral Gables, Winter Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach, and Doral. Negotiations are underway to open additional studios in Kendall, Miami Lakes, and Pinecrest.

Since announcing its expansion with the Joint Venture Program, the company has added 8 locations and is looking to continue placing a foothold in South Florida, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, with future sights on entering the Austin and Dallas, Texas markets in 2025.

For those interested in partnering with the company, this investment model requires a minimum $100k investment from accredited investors. These investors own a stake in the location, while Yoga Joint retains its majority shareholder position and oversees the operations of all studios daily.

To learn more about the Joint Venture Program, please visit https://invest.yogajoint.com/

About Yoga Joint

Yoga Joint is South Florida's premier chain of hot yoga and fitness studios. Founded in 2010 by Paige Held, the company has grown exponentially since announcing its Joint Venture program. A leader in the health and wellness space, each Yoga Joint location provides its clientele with an incomparable studio experience by focusing on the quality of its Flow and FIIT classes, extraordinary customer service, state-of-the-art facilities, and a custom-built mobile app with on-demand classes.

