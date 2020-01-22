Yoga Pose Partners with Mental Health America for the Largest Mental Health Live Streaming Event for Mental Health Awareness & Yoga

The live digital event will feature personal stories of survival through yoga, medical expert talks by Sat Bir Khalsa, Ph.D. of Harvard Medical School and Your Brain on Yoga , sound bath healing from Susy Markoe Schieffelin of The Copper Vessel and more. The online event aims to raise awareness for mental health illnesses and yoga as an alternative complementary medicine. While the event is entirely free to attend online, users will have the option to donate directly to Mental Health America via Donor Box software on the page.

Yoga Pose is a new resource website for the yoga community that allows users to search by symptom. This feature, launching in March 2020, will provide website visitors with a list of comprehensive yoga poses that may soothe and alleviate symptoms, from mental illnesses to physical ailments, holistically.

Yoga Pose's mission to help others overcome illnesses and symptoms through yoga is personal. The website is operated by a mother and son team, Cindy and Cobb Rogers, and is a passion project that stemmed from Cindy's longtime battle with addiction. Cindy turned to yoga and meditation for rehabilitation both physically and mentally, returning to simple yoga poses for specific healing. Now years sober, Cindy is a firm believer in the healing and wellness benefits of yoga and meditation for mental health illnesses. The pair want to create an online supportive resource and community for all illnesses and ailments based on yoga. YogaPose.com will host the largest free digital library of yoga poses searchable by symptom, along with daily content written by medical experts and avid yogis.

YogaPose.com is scheduled to launch in March 2020, however you can register for their free event now by logging onto YogaPose.com. Follow along for updates and news on Instagram at @WeAreYogaPose.

