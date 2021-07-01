Yoga Wear & Sports Apparel Brand for Women Brand as Rose Rich Gains Popularity

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Rose Rich, a popular brand from Power Rich Sports Inc., is quickly emerging as a familiar name among women looking for world-class fitness and wellness apparel without spending a fortune. The brand's high-quality, inclusive-sized yoga wear and active attire for women are designed to empower women. Many of these products are now selling successfully on Amazon and Walmart.

Among the most popular products from As Rose Rich are its coverups for women in regular and plus-size. The high-quality beachwear is made with lightweight and breathable premium-quality material and crochet lace with a beautiful hollowed-out diamond pattern. "The see-through lace protects wearers from the sun while making them look sexy and beautiful," said company spokesperson Tony Boffa. For easy adjustment, the product comes with a functional tunnel with a drawstring. Customers are raving about this poolside accessory; it has already received almost 1,500 reviews at a remarkable 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon.

"Love this cover-up. The material is soft and comfortable and has just the right sheerness. Fits perfectly... I ordered one size larger, which allows a lot more ease of movement. It is comfortable to sit in and airy enough for walks on the beach or boardwalk. The two side ties allow me to lengthen/shorten it as I please. I highly recommend this product," a delighted user mentioned in her Amazon review.

More about the product can be found at https://www.amazon.com/AS-ROSE-RICH-Swimsuit-Cover/dp/B08BZJ8TK8/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=as%2Brose%2Brich&qid=1623833614&sr=8-4&th=1.

The product range from As Rose Rich also includes a stunning collection of bathing suits, kimonos, shawl wraps, workout t-shirts, workout tops, swimsuits, sports bra line and much more. To date, many have already received the coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge and have even become bestsellers in their respective product categories.

"We're a little obsessed with creating clothes with a soft-touch finish. Using ITY fabrics and hand care to achieve a fabric so soft, we were inspired by rose petals. You'll literally feel the difference," Boffa added. "The rose was also inspired by our values; we believe in supporting women to grow and blossom! Part of looking good is feeling good, and we want to support women feeling like the best version of themselves."

To find out more about As Rose Rich and its product line, please visit its official website or Amazon storefront.

Phone: 888 966 9888

Email: [email protected]

Contact Name: Tony Boffa

About As Rose Rich

As Rose Rich is a US Inspired female fitness and wellness apparel brand - specializing swimwear, yoga wear and fitness wear. As Rose Rich aims to empower women by creating high-quality, inclusive sized clothing with an affordable price tag - so you can look good, and feel good, more often.

SOURCE As Rose Rich

