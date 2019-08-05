YogaFit Announces the Introduction of Their YogaFit Foundations Online Course

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, YogaFit has stood out as a leader and innovator in the yoga education industry. Over the years they have helped educate and support countless individuals, having grown their community to over 250,000 individuals worldwide.

This year, YogaFit is excited to announce something new to their already diverse and valuable line of yoga teacher training and education programs: the YogaFit Foundations Online Course.

YogaFit Foundations Online Course

The YogaFit Foundations Course was designed to aid those interested in learning how to teach a safe, impactful and effective yoga class begin their journey of training as a yoga teacher. The course is also beneficial for those seeking a refresher or to further hone their current skill set as a yoga instructor. Individuals seeking to embark on YogaFit's RYT 300 program or Specialty Tracks will also find the online course highly beneficial.

According to YogaFit, the Foundations course is also recommended for those students starting their journey with the YogaFit for Warriors trainings, empowering them to develop core confidence in the five key elements of YogaFit, as well as the basic tools and skills for teaching a class on their own.

Although the Foundations online course is highly immersive, engaging and educational, it is not meant to replace YogaFit Level One for RYT 200 or any of the other 100-hour specialty tracks made available by the brand. Level One requires physical, in person, attendance in order to receive an official Level One certification upon completion. However, as an added bonus for online students, all Foundations Online Course participants will receive a $20 voucher towards their Level One training registration.

A Perfect Primer for Starting with YogaFit

As an online course, this program is both highly accessible and convenient, especially for those who are unable to attend a Level One training in person. The course provides participants with a solid foundational framework that will aid in the completion of other YogaFit training they look forward to completing in the future.

About YogaFit

At its core, YogaFit was founded on the concept of meaningful purpose before profit. Since 1998 the brand has served as a pinnacle of excellence and service in the yoga education niche, helping educate teachers, enthusiasts, and professionals around the world.

YogaFit operates as a small privately held, woman-owned and operated company. They stand steadfastly committed to the highest level of integrity, transformation and quality education. They place a special focus on pragmatic innovation, karma yoga, and higher purpose learning, always putting people first. Their programs emphasize both sport science and alignment principles blending in the ancient traditions of Yoga.

Each year YogaFit proudly holds over one-thousand high-quality trainings and fifteen Mind Body Fitness Conferences at fitness clubs, wellness, centers, universities, and military bases worldwide.

Interesting Facts About YogaFit

Founded in 1998

Largest Yoga school in North America

200 and 300 hour Registered Yoga Teacher training available

Hosts over 1000 trainings worldwide

Offers 50 unique educational sessions

Online and in-person courses and programs available

Perfect for all skill ranges from beginner to advanced

Self-paced modular learning system

Safe, accessible and adaptable learning

YogaFit is a great fit for all fitness levels, age groups and for those suffering from most types of health conditions, accommodating a broad range of individuals while maintaining the true essence of the traditional practice of this ancient art.

Those interested in learning more about the new YogaFit Foundations Online course or other offerings are encouraged to reach out directly via their website or by way of the media contact information below.

