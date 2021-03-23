YogaSix Opens 100th Studio, Flows Past 500 Signed Franchise Agreements

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world needs the restorative mind-body benefits of yoga now more than ever, and YogaSix is ready to meet that demand. The fast-growing boutique yoga brand backed by Xponential Fitness announced today it has opened its 100th studio overall and surpassed over 500 signed franchise agreements. Even during a challenging year, YogaSix continues to prove its value to consumers, evidenced by growth with 56 new studios opened since the beginning of 2020 and the onboarding of dozens of new franchisees to continue that momentum.

The recently signed franchise agreements will bring YogaSix to a variety of new markets including Houston, Nashville, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Miami. The company also opened its first studio in Saudi Arabia this past year, with more studios to open in Germany and Austria over the next few years.

The 100th studio is owned by Jarrid & Krissy Danburg and marks their first of three studios in the Pittsburgh area. Krissy, a Pittsburgh native and recently certified yoga instructor has worked 14 years in digital marketing, while Jarrid has over 18 years of professional experience in the NFL and sports and wellness space. The Danburgs reside in McMurray, PA and are the parents to 3 amazing kids. They have been practicing yoga for over a decade and always had an interest in building a business together.

"While yoga has always been popular, the pandemic and other challenges brought on by 2020 have certainly exacerbated the demand for YogaSix's inclusive and modern take on the practice," said Lindsay Junk, President of YogaSix. "It has been exciting and extremely rewarding to see our franchise partners get creative in the face of adversity over the past year, encouraging several new entrepreneurs to join the YogaSix family and continue our yoga revival around the world."

One of YogaSix's primary goals is to eliminate the exclusive and elitist stigma that often surrounds yoga and revive the practice in a modern way that is inclusive, accessible and empowering. With world-class instruction, YogaSix offers diverse yoga and fitness programming that includes movement and intensity to help customers achieve their fitness goals. Utilizing modern language and offering six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow – YogaSix's classes are meant to encompass every fitness level, whether the focus is on deep stretching, stress relief or breaking a sweat.

To continue to build on its momentum, YogaSix is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in various cities across the nation. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, YogaSix is backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading brands in boutique fitness. YogaSix offers potential franchisees the opportunity to be part of an exciting brand with tremendous support, infrastructure and knowledge. The total investment to open a YogaSix franchise is $279,997 - $496,681.

For more information about the YogaSix franchise opportunity, please visit https://yogasix.com/franchise/ .

ABOUT YOGASIX:

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp-style fitness classes, and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading brands in boutique fitness. To learn more about the YogaSix franchise opportunity, visit www.yogasix.com/franchise to learn more.

