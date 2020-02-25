YogaSix Surpasses 400 Signed Franchise Agreements

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YogaSix, the modern boutique yoga franchise, announced today that it has signed over 400 franchise agreements. YogaSix has 42 studios open currently and plans to open several hundred locations in the next few years.

The recently signed franchise agreements will bring YogaSix to several new markets including Texas, Florida, New York, and New Jersey among others. YogaSix also has signed a Master Franchise agreement in Saudi Arabia.

"We are ecstatic with how well YogaSix has been received among entrepreneurs in our first year of franchising," said Lindsay Junk, President of YogaSix. "With everything going on in the world, people need yoga now more than ever and we cannot wait for our talented franchise partners to share YogaSix's empowering, modern take on the practice with their communities."

YogaSix aims to debunk the stereotype that often surrounds the practice of yoga to eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time. With modern-day yoga instruction, YogaSix offers diverse yoga and fitness programming that includes movement and intensity to help customers achieve their fitness goals. Utilizing modern language instead of Sanskrit and offering six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow – YogaSix's classes are meant to encompass every fitness level, whether the focus is on deep stretching, stress relief or breaking a sweat.

YogaSix is actively seeking qualified franchise partners in various cities across the nation. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, YogaSix is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest boutique fitness brand with extensive experience in fitness franchising. YogaSix offers potential franchisees the opportunity to be part of a fresh brand with tremendous support, infrastructure and knowledge. The total investment to open a YogaSix franchise is $283,300-$452,800.

For more information about the YogaSix franchise opportunity, please visit https://yogasix.com/franchise/.

ABOUT YOGASIX:

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at Yoga Six eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, YogaSix is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest boutique fitness franchise brand. With modern-day yoga instruction, our diverse yoga and fitness programming includes movement and intensity to help customers achieve their fitness goals. Visit www.yogasix.com/franchise to learn more.

