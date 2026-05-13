YOGASLEEP INTRODUCES VUE SMART BABY MONITOR AND SLEEP COACHING SYSTEM TO SUPPORT INFANT AND EARLY-LIFE SLEEP

Bringing smart monitoring and personalized sleep coaching together in one convenient place, Yogasleep continues its mission to help families build consistent, calming routines

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogasleep, creator of the original white noise machine in 1962 and trusted sleep wellness brand, today introduces the Vue Smart Baby Monitor and Sleep Coaching System, a new 3-in-1 product marking a new category entry for the brand's portfolio of family-focused sleep solutions.

Vue Smart Baby Monitor and Sleep Coaching System

Designed to bring comfort, consistency, and thoughtful design into the home, the Vue Smart Baby Monitor ($259.99) works in tandem with the new Yogasleep Grow App & Sleep Coaching System, which features HD monitor integration, a daily tracking journal, and a personalized sleep plan developed with a licensed therapist and rooted in established pediatric sleep guidance. Tailored to a baby's unique routines, habits, and sleep cues, the system helps identify opportunities for improvement while fitting seamlessly into daily life—offering families a single, streamlined app to support calm, repeatable sleep routines.

"Parents today are overwhelmed with choices but underserved when it comes to real, personalized sleep guidance for their babies," said Scott Peterson, SVP of Product, Yogasleep. "With Vue, we set out to solve both sides of that equation at once—delivering the premium hardware experience parents expect while pairing it with sleep coaching that is genuinely evidence-based and built around each family's unique situation. This launch represents a natural evolution of what Yogasleep has always stood for: helping every member of the family achieve truly restful sleep. We're proud to bring that mission into the nursery in a way no one else has."

For more than 60 years, Yogasleep has combined ingenuity and craftsmanship to develop high-quality sleep products recognized for their ease of use, durability, and life-enhancing benefits. From the iconic, award-winning Dohm Sound Machine to the widely loved Hushh, a baby registry staple for parents on the go, the brand has established a trusted foundation that now extends into the earliest stages of sleep.

The Vue system is built around four core pillars:

4K Video with 130° Wide-Angle View: Ultra-high-definition video and a wide field of view deliver a clear, complete picture of the baby's sleep environment at all times.

Ultra-high-definition video and a wide field of view deliver a clear, complete picture of the baby's sleep environment at all times. Expert-Guided, Personalized Sleep Plans: Each Vue sleep plan is customized to the baby's age, routines, temperament, and environment. Developed by a licensed developmental therapist who specializes in pediatric sleep intervention, each plan follows evidence-based practices supported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Each Vue sleep plan is customized to the baby's age, routines, temperament, and environment. Developed by a licensed developmental therapist who specializes in pediatric sleep intervention, each plan follows evidence-based practices supported by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Flexible Mounting Options: Adaptable to any nursery setup with secure wall mount, crib mount, and tabletop stand configurations for optimal viewing angles and flexibility.

Adaptable to any nursery setup with secure wall mount, crib mount, and tabletop stand configurations for optimal viewing angles and flexibility. Built-In Journaling: Parents can easily log sleep, feeds, and daily routines directly in the app to spot patterns over time and continuously fine-tune their baby's personalized sleep plan.

Audio monitoring is accessible through both the mobile app and a standalone audio monitor. Easy installation and multiple mounting configurations ensure a seamless fit into daily nursery life.

In a crowded baby monitor market dominated by hardware-only solutions, the Vue stands apart by meaningfully integrating clinically grounded sleep coaching with real-time monitoring in a single ecosystem. Vue's plans adapt to the baby's age, temperament, feeding habits, and sleep environment—going far beyond the one-size-fits-all schedules common among app-based competitors.

"Vue was built to give parents something they can trust and lean on—not something that adds to the weight of an already full season," said Courtney Palm, Pediatric Sleep Specialist. "The sleek monitor design fits seamlessly into any home, while the personalized app support is grounded in AAP and AASM guidelines—a system designed to grow with your family."

The Vue Smart Baby Monitor is now available for preorder on Yogasleep.com for $259.99 and will be available via Amazon and Target later this summer. The Grow App offers both free and premium tiers (premium memberships start at $9.99/month) and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Learn more at https://yogasleep.com/products/vue.



Yogasleep® is a pioneer in sleep innovation, creating the original white noise machine—now known as the Dohm®—in 1962. Over the past 60 years, Yogasleep has become one of the most loved and trusted sleep wellness brands on the market, expanding its portfolio to include a wide range of high-quality sleep solutions for the whole family. This includes the iconic Dohm family of fan-based white noise machines, the award-winning Hushh® collection of portable baby sleep sound machines, and a host of sleek options for home, travel, and beyond—delivering premium sound quality for ultimate rest and relaxation. This year, Yogasleep launched its baby monitor and sleep support system, Vue, designed to provide parents with an intuitive, reliable way to ensure their baby's comfort, safety, and sleep development. To learn more and purchase any of Yogasleep's trusted products, visit Yogasleep.com.

SOURCE Yogasleep