Yogi Aaron Releases New Book "Stop Stretching! A New Yogic Approach To Master Your Body and Live Pain-Free” Come October 21

Flipping the script on stretching and yoga, Yogi Aaron is giving people easy and accessible tools to feel their best and become pain-free

PUERTO JIMÉNEZ, Costa Rica, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone over the age of 30 commonly jokes that everything starts to break down, right? Back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, let's face it — everything pain. What does everyone typically recommend? Stretching. Contrary to popular belief, stretching could actually be making everything worse believe it or not. In his upcoming book Stop Stretching! A New Yogic Approach To Master Your Body and Live Pain-Free, Yogi Aaron is revealing the truth behind the dangers of stretching and how to find true relief from pain.

Launching October 21 on Amazon, Stop Stretching! A New Yogic Approach To Master Your Body and Live Pain-Free dismantles the common myths and harmful advice given to millions who experience pain and provides safe, therapeutic alternatives through Yogi Aaron's Applied Yoga Anatomy and Muscle Activation™ method. This groundbreaking book is divided into three parts where readers will learn:

Part 1: Stop Stretching: Why the conventional wisdom on stretching is causing more harm than good—and what to do instead.

Part 2: Applied Yoga Anatomy and Muscle Activation (AYAMA™): Simple techniques to activate muscles and strengthen the neuromuscular system to finally swap pain and injuries for stability and strength.

Part 3: Dare to Live Pain-Free: How to release attachment to suffering and tap into the soul's purpose.

Bonus: 4 Yoga Sequences to Change Your Life: Easy yoga sequences to activate the muscles and build a strong and stable body that can withstand life's daily stressors.

"As a former Ashtanga practitioner, I had to unlearn a lot and relearn a new pain-free way of yoga during my teacher training with Aaron. The way he integrates his knowledge of Applied Yoga Anatomy and Muscle Activation™ is a mindful and safe way to practice yoga. In a short period of time, my shoulder pain got less and less and I felt more strength throughout my body. Now I look at some poses in yoga in a different light and have a much greater understanding of their impact on the body." – Hendrike Dreier

In a world full of gurus, masters, self-proclaimed experts, and enthusiasts selling products, philosophy, and ideas; the proof is in the pudding. Yogi Aaron has helped thousands of people dismantle the false teaching they have been told about stretching and their body to help them find the relief they have been seeking for years.

Yogi Aaron is sharing that knowledge with the masses in his new book Stop Stretching! A New Yogic Approach To Master Your Body and Live Pain-Free, come October 21. To mark the occasion, Yogi Aaron will be hosting a virtual launch party on Thursday, October 20th at 6 PM EST: http://smpl.ro/book-launch

To learn more about Yogi Aaron and his new book Stop Stretching! A New Yogic Approach To Master Your Body and Live Pain-Free, please visit: https://amzn.to/3xHJmMk

About Yogi Aaron

One of the most sought-after teachers today, Yogi Aaron is trailblazing a new path in the world of yoga. Known for his unorthodox perspectives on stretching and flexibility and how both cause more harm than good, his teachings aim to help as many people as possible live pain-free life so they can realize yoga's true intentions. He is the creator of the revolutionary approach to yoga — Applied Yoga Anatomy + Muscle Activation™ (AYAMA) and the online platform: The Yogi Club, host of the yoga podcast 'Stop Stretching', author of 'Autobiography of a Naked Yogi' and the forth- coming book 'Stop Stretching! New Tips On Activating Your Best Pain-Free Life', and is the Co-Owner of Blue Osa Yoga Retreat & Spa in Costa Rica where he leads The Yogi Club Yoga Teacher Training Immersions year-round for students from all across the globe.

