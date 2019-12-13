Yogibo Becomes First Certified Sensory Inclusive Retail Chain, Helping to Ease the Holiday Shopping Experience for the Autism Community

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo, a worldwide retailer and designer of next generation furniture and contemporary home décor, is pleased to announce that they are the first certified sensory inclusive retail chain. The project was a collaborative effort with KultureCity. Yogibo is a household name in the autism and sensory community for their unique furniture's soothing benefits.

KultureCity's sensory badge on Yogibo' s store at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, NH. This sign lets families know sensory bags are available here, as well as through the KultureCity app A Yogibo associate demonstrates the KultureCity sensory bags available for use while sitting on Yogibo's sensory furniture.

KultureCity provides certified training to staff at any organization, workplace, or venue to ensure families with sensory-specific needs are in a safe, welcoming environment. Yogibo worked with KultureCity to get staff trained at three locations, the first of a company-wide initiative. Every Yogibo store in the United States is on track to be certified by March 2020.

"We are very excited to continue our strong partnership with KultureCity and be the first sensory inclusive retail chain," said Eyal Levy, Yogibo CEO. "Our products have been known to be very beneficial for people with sensory processing disorders, and our stores have been a destination for many families with people on the spectrum, whether it's for shopping or to attend our special events for families and professionals who work with people on the spectrum. Getting our staff trained and be properly equipped to provide an exceptional experience for those families is the next step, and we're thrilled to launch it. This is perfect timing, especially when the shopping centers get really busy and overwhelming for any person; not to mention families with a member or members with sensory processing disorders. This initiative can definitely make the experience more pleasant and I hope that more retailers will follow."

Yogibo is well-known for their modern design, colors, modular furniture, and friendly staff. Their retail stores feature multiple seating areas featuring the company's line of bean bag chairs and pillows, their new modular couches, as well as a variety of the company's home décor products and accessories.

KultureCity and Yogibo have partnered together several times, helping to build sensory rooms in NBA, NFL, and MLB arenas across the country as well as numerous other sensory projects. KultureCity has a free app available where users can find sensory inclusive locations near them at any time.

About Yogibo

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture. It was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall in Natick, MA in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now has more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo bean bags have been named "Ten Best Dorm Product" by StudentAdvisor.com and a "must have for autistic children" by Autism Parenting Magazine. The company's family product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories. For additional information, please visit www.yogibo.com or call (877) 964-4266.

