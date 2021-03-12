Yogibo Files Patent Infringement Action Against Moon Pod Maker, Galaxy Relaxation & John Fiorentino

Nashua, N.H., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo, a leading manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories, on March 11, 2021, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, against Galaxy Relaxation, LLC and its founder John Fiorentino. Yogibo asserts infringement of patented pillows protected by United States Patents 10,098,475, asserting that defendants sell infringing pillow products under the brand Moon Pod in place of patented products designed, manufactured, and sold by Yogibo. The lawsuit seeks injunctive and monetary remedies under the Federal Patent Statute, 35 U.S.C. §§ 283, 284, and 285.

"Yogibo has long been the leader and original creator of high-quality lounge furniture and the new age bean bag, having launched over a decade ago. We invest heavily in designing and creating innovative, adaptable furniture that is both family-friendly and appealing to specialized audiences, with millions of happy customers all over the world. Yogibo takes the protection of its intellectual property very seriously and will take action against those who unlawfully copy our patented products." - Eyal Levy, CEO and Founder

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories and gifts. The company was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall (Natick, MA) in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now includes more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo products are also a household name in the sensory community, with the company having built sensory rooms using their products all over the United States, including NBA and NFL arenas and airports. Yogibo's family-friendly product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories. For additional information visit www.Yogibo.com.

