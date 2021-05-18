Yogibo Revolutionizes the Way Kids Learn New Languages With Launch of Innovative Educational Gaming Device

NASHUA, N.H., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo today introduced a first-of-its kind educational tool that presents learning a new language in a fun and interactive way. Building on the Jogoball line introduced late last year, Jogoball Megee is a screen-free device that provides all the tools needed to learn the Spanish language. With over 1,000 hours of content, Jogoball Megee uses easy-to-learn technology to teach vocabulary, sentence building, pronunciation and more through various types of games. Jogoball Megee is available beginning today on Jogoball.com and Yogibo.com and is the first in a line of language-learning content sleeves that Yogibo plans to roll out for Jogoball.

Jogoball Megee

"Education and skill-based learning is something that I'm personally very passionate about, and especially learning new languages. Only 20% of Americans can converse in two languages or more, and with the global world that we have today, I think it's very important that everyone learn a new language, no matter how old they are. It's never too late!" said Eyal Levy, CEO of Yogibo.

"More than 20 years ago when I backpacked across South America, I learned Spanish with a thick, heavy book. It worked but it was very cumbersome," continued Levy. "We wanted to design an innovative way to help both kids and adults learn in a new way – not only without textbooks, but without screens as well. The technology in the Jogoball Megee allows us to do that seamlessly, wrapping the educational content in an interactive, screen-free device. Users at any age will learn without even realizing it, keeping active and screen-free at the same time."

A screen-free game console, the ball provides the technology and the Megee silicon sleeve encapsulates the language learning content. Exclusive six-axis motion detection technology and smart audio technology that pairs with a free companion app (iOS/Android) is behind Jogoball, enabling it to detect individual movements and react accordingly. Throw it, shake it, tap it, spin it, punch with it and twist the Jogoball to learn Spanish through games, riddles and activities across mind, social and active genres. The fun and interactive nature of the Jogoball gets the whole family involved in the learning process through party based games.

Best suited for ages 8 and up, the Megee content sleeve costs $29, while the Jogoball game console costs $119 and includes thousands of hours of games and content for the entire family wrapped in the Hugibo content sleeve. Additional character sleeves - Agent Ayo and Sesame - each with their own unique content also protect the device from little hands and hardwood floors alike and are sold separately ($29).

For more information on Jogoball, visit Jogoball.com.

About Yogibo

Yogibo LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality lounge furniture and lifestyle accessories and gifts. The company was founded in 2009 in Nashua, NH and opened their first concept store in the Natick Mall (Natick, MA) in 2010. The company's expanding retail footprint now includes more than 120 stores worldwide. Yogibo products are also a household name in the sensory community, with the company having built sensory rooms using their products all over the United States, including NBA and NFL arenas and airports. Yogibo's family-friendly product lines include indoor and outdoor bean bags, pillows, home décor furniture, rugs, and numerous comfort and décor accessories and recently expanded into innovative games for all ages. For additional information visit www.Yogibo.com.

SOURCE Yogibo