Yogiños: Yoga For Youth® Launches Its Digital School, An Online Daily Curriculum For Teachers, Families, And Students

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Beth Reese, CEO and Founder of Yogiños: Yoga for Youth®, is proud to announce the digital school is available to the public for purchase. The MOSST (Mindful and OHMazing® Strategies for Students and Teachers) curriculum supports implementing and integrating a community-wide skill set of research-based and trauma-informed mindfulness life-skills.

In the spring of 2020, when the pandemic changed how classrooms looked and operated, Dr. Reese saw a need to pivot and jumped into action. "Students needed new tools for de-stressing and dealing with the anxiety of the times." She adds, "We heard from schools and teachers that they were searching for easy-to-implement ideas for adding mindfulness practices and social-emotional learning into their daily lessons, and we could deliver on that."

When users log-in to the digital school, they find an 8-week program with daily, 5-10 minute mindfulness and yoga lessons-like Flower Power Breath-that bridge digital and in-person learning experiences and provide research-based, trauma-informed tools to help manage visible and invisible stressors. The lessons build through the week so that students and teachers have multiple opportunities to learn, practice, and review the strategies.

Meredith Paterson, Director of Curriculum, explains further, "MOSST is flexible in design and implementation. Teachers can play an interactive daily video lesson or read from a written lesson. We created the program not only for teachers but also for homeschoolers and families to use at home."

The MOSST curriculum is designed for ages 3–18 and includes preschool, elementary, and secondary levels. The program is currently implemented in over 75 classrooms with schools in Spring ISD, The Post Oak School, and Holy Spirit Episcopal School in Houston, TX.

Yogiños: Yoga for Youth® is in a cooperative agreement with the meditation app 10% Happier providing a yearly membership for teachers and parents to complement the curriculum. To learn more about the curriculum or workshops for schools and organizations, visit school.yoginos.com.

Meet the Instructors Dr. Beth Reese and Meredith Paterson

Yogiños: Yoga for Youth® on Facebook and Instagram

About

Founded by Dr. Beth Reese in 2008, Yogiños: Yoga for Youth® is a research-based, trilingual, trauma-informed mindfulness and yoga program and Registered Children's Yoga School, designed to empower all people to awaken and feel, connect to themselves and others, and act to heal with loving-kindness and compassion.

SOURCE Yogiños: Yoga for Youth®