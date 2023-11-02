YoGoody Wins the Auchan Food Innovation Award 2023

The Portuguese Brand Received International Recognition for Its Disrupted Innovation in the Form of Sustainable, Hyperconvenient Health Food Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, 2023, it was officially announced that YoGoody had won the Product Innovation category for the Auchan Food Innovation Award. YoGoody stood out from a crowded field of over 70 applicants hailing both from the brand's home country of Portugal as well as beyond its borders.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our form of disrupted innovation," said company founder Anabela Ferreira. "The Auchan Award exists to help consumers become aware of innovative projects like ours. Products like our sustainable yogurt alternatives are blazing the trail for the future of sustainable transformation in the agri-food system. We are simultaneously enhancing the health and well-being of consumers while also improving the planet. We are excited to have such a prestigious organization recognize the value that our efforts have created."

The Auchan Food Innovation Award was formed by the reputable international retailer Auchan. The next-generation retail group has decades of experience in the food industry and currently operates a network of over 2,100 stores and supermarkets. These have over 160,000 employees located across a dozen different countries.

Auchan espouses several key values, including trust, excellence, and openness, and it has channeled these standards into its first-ever Auchan Food Innovation Award . According to Auchan, the event was formed "with the aim of giving a platform to companies with the potential to revolutionize the future of the agri-food sector and democratize access to food innovation." Within that creative context, YoGoody stands out as a clear contender for the future of the health food industry and one that is already proudly displayed on Auchan's shelves in Portugal.

In addition to the Auchan award, the revolutionary brand recently garnered retailer attention at the October Anuga Fair in Cologne (an event also focused on encouraging a sustainable and fair food system). It is in the process of bringing its revolutionary health beverages and gummy vitamins to the United States, as well. For Ferreira and the rest of the YoGoody team, these early successes are just that — a beginning to a long and exciting journey as they blaze the trail toward elite, sustainable nutrition that is as good for people as it is for the planet.

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com .

