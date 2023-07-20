Yogurt Market size to grow by USD 42.2 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing consumption of Greek yogurt boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The yogurt market size is set to grow by USD 42.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of Greek yogurt. There is an increasing preference for healthy snacks and meal options such as Greek yogurt among consumers. One of the main reasons for the increasing consumption of Greek yogurt among consumers is its health benefits, as this yogurt contains more protein and calcium content than conventional or regular yogurt. Additionally, several vendors in the market are promoting Greek yogurt as an ideal meal replacement and snack option. For example, one of the prominent vendors in the market is Fage offers Fage Crossovers, which is essentially a Greek strained yogurt blend full of toppings. Therefore, the rising trend of meal replacement and snack options is expected to drive the yogurt market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yogurt Market

The yogurt market covers the following areas:

Yogurt Market Sizing

Yogurt Market Forecast

Yogurt Market Analysis

The report on the yogurt market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Yogurt Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The rising use of superfruits in yogurts is a primary trend in the yogurt market during the forecast period. There is a growing adoption of health diets among several consumers due to the rising prevalence of several health issues, including diabetes, obesity, and allergies. As a result, several manufacturers of yogurts are switching from artificial ingredients to natural products. For instance, there is increasing adoption of superfruits such as acai, goji berry, noni, pomegranate, and grapes in their product mix, offering healthier benefits. The main advantages of these superfruits are their healing properties because of their high antioxidant content. Therefore, the growing popularity of healthy diets among consumers is fuelling the demand for superfruits in yogurts which, in turn, is expected to drive the yogurt market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising number of product recalls is a significant challenge that is hindering the yogurt market growth during the forecast period. Some of the negative impacts of product recalls include hampering a company's reputation, damaging consumer trust, and leading to financial and operational burdens. Product recalls mainly happen when there are the products of a company are perceived to have potential health hazards, mainly due to contamination or mislabeling. For example, in March 2021, one of the prominent vendors, Danone recalled three yogurt products because of the potential presence of a metal. Hence, such kinds of product recall negatively impact the manufacturers as well as the industry, which in turn will hinder the yogurt market growth during the forecast period.

Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The yogurt market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt), flavor (plain and flavored), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the spoonable yogurt segment is significant during the forecast period. The main purpose of the spoonable yogurt segment is to be spooned or squeezed. This segment is essentially sold in cups or tubes. There is growing popularity of spoonable yogurts among consumers due to their key applications, such as food and salad dressings. Additionally, the increasing demand for Greek yogurt among consumers is significantly fuelling the growth of the spoonable yogurt segment. Additionally, the launch of flavored yogurts has a positive impact on the market growth of this segment. Several vendors in the market are offering low-fat and high-protein products. For example, Chobani provides a natural ingredient-based yogurt. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the yogurt market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Arla Foods amba

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

COFCO Corp.

COYO Pty Ltd.

Danone SA

DSG Consumer Partners

EHRMANN SE

Emmi Group

Fage International SA

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Lactalis American Group Inc.

Maple Hill Creamery LLC

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Sovos Brands Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

Yeo Valley Organic Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Agropur Dairy Cooperative: The company offers yogurts under the brands iOGO and Olympic

The company offers yogurts under the brands iOGO and Olympic Arla Foods amba: The company offers yogurts such as More Fruit and grains blueberry blackberry and strawberry peach.

The company offers yogurts such as More Fruit and grains blueberry blackberry and strawberry peach. Chobani Global Holdings LLC: The company offers yogurts such as Greek yogurt and zero sugar.

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. This artificial sweetener market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, direct sales, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (aspartame, neotame, sucralose, acesulfame-k, and saccharin), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and The middle east and Africa). The increasing popularity of low-calorie sweeteners is the key factor driving the growth of the global artificial sweetener market.

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is projected to increase by USD 928.69 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. This algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing production and consumption of meat and dairy products are driving market growth.

Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Ireland, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COFCO Corp., COYO Pty Ltd., Danone SA, DSG Consumer Partners, EHRMANN SE, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Lactalis American Group Inc., Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Sovos Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, and Yeo Valley Organic Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

