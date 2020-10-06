Yogurtland Announces New Ways to Create with the Launch of New Fast Casual Concept - Holsom by Yogurtland

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt brand, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its brand with the launch of new fast casual concept, Holsom by Yogurtland. The trendy eatery will be an extension of the Yogurtland brand experience we all know and love featuring the highest quality ingredients, amazing and delightful flavors and customizable made-to-order menus. Holsom by Yogurtland will open its doors mid-November in Huntington Beach, CA offering locals an innovative menu with an emphasis on delicious, affordable and wholesome better-for-you options.



Holsom by Yogurtland, coming this November

For nearly 15 years, Yogurtland has continued to elevate the frozen dessert experience by providing unique flavors made from real ingredients and delicious toppings, and by delivering a world class customer experience. In line with the Yogurtland experience, Holsom by Yogurtland will offer delicious new ways to create with the expanded menu options that include craveable grain bowls and gourmet toasts that complement the handcrafted beverages and Yogurtland's signature frozen yogurt and toppings.

At Holsom, customers can choose from an assortment of savory and sweet options for a healthful indulgence. Savory menu will include Everything Egg Toast, Roasted Tomato Basil Toast, Southwest Crunch Toast and made-to-order grain bowl flavors such as Classic, Thai Peanut, Greek and Chipotle Southwest. For those with a sweet tooth, guests will be able to delight in toasts like Sweet Ricotta & Berry Toast with fresh blueberries, and customizable sweet bowls such as Strawberry Banana Granola or Peanut Butter with acai and sweetened chia pudding as base options. Their extensive menu will also feature handcrafted beverages such as Strawberry Lemonade Fresca, Strawberry Mint Sparkler and Pineapple Green Tea.



"For our guests, coming to Yogurtland has always been about the experience. Holsom by Yogurtland will differentiate itself from the sea of fast casual brands by extending the Yogurtland experience of customizing unique creations beyond frozen yogurt to bowls, toast and beverages," said Sam Yoon, Senior Vice President of Yogurtland. "Our team has been working hard to develop this fantastic concept designed to offer high quality, approachable, gourmet food options at a value-driven price to be experienced in a uniquely Yogurtland way. We're extremely excited to introduce the community to the new expanded dining experience that will allow our guests to indulge their creativity and create flavors that are as unique as themselves."



Holsom by Yogurtland was birthed through extensive research and development efforts to understand and address the customers' wants and needs. Further, though conceptualized long before the pandemic hit, Yogurtland was able to quickly adapt to the changing times. Contactless ordering and delivery, curbside pick-up and socially distanced patio seating are just a few of the amenities featured at Holsom that balances safety and convenience of its guests.



For Yogurtland, the health and well-being of their customers and employees is the highest priority. The brand will continue to implement preventative health and safety measures recommended by the CDC. Safety protocols across Yogurtland stores throughout the country, as well as Holsom by Yogurtland, include mandatory face coverings for store associates and customers, social distancing practices with limited store capacity, intensified cleaning and sanitation practices, increased disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and areas, and employee wellness precautions. To learn more about Yogurtland's commitment to safety, please visit https://www.yogurt-land.com/covid19 .



Holsom by Yogurtland will be located at 7598 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. For more information, please visit https://www.yogurt-land.com/holsom/



About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third-party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com .

