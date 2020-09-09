Yogurtland Celebrates Fall With New Honey Roasted Peanut Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, has added a new flavor for froyo fans to fall in love with this season: Honey Roasted Peanut Soft Serve. Available for a limited time only, Yogurtland invites its guests to enjoy this timeless flavor that perfectly welcomes the shift of seasons.

Yogurtland Announces New Honey Roasted Peanut Soft Serve

Yogurtland's newest flavor blends dark-roasted peanuts with a unique touch of sweet honey, making it the perfect flavor for fall and to celebrate National Peanut Day on September 13. As always, Yogurtland uses real ingredients like rich and salty peanuts with sweet and mellow honey to create this remarkable gluten-free innovation that can be enjoyed with Yogurtland's signature topping bar. The Honey Roasted Peanut Soft Serve will be available at participating locations while supplies last.

"As we continue to innovate and bring new and craveable flavor profiles to the table, it's important for us to emphasize the use of real ingredients," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We're thrilled to introduce this new fall-inspired flavor that maintains our tradition of providing unique flavor options and delicious, quality ingredients that can be enjoyed with friends and loved ones."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime sweet treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering or third party delivery, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently Yogurtland has more than 300 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

