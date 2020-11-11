Yogurtland Debuts New Fast Casual Concept in Home State

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt brand, opens its doors to their new fast casual concept Holsom By Yogurtland in Huntington Beach, CA on Saturday, November 14th. Holsom By Yogurtland focuses on bringing an innovative menu of delicious flavors, high quality ingredients, and better-for-you meal options at an appealing price.

Yogurtland, known for serving handcrafted artisanal flavors with real ingredients on a build-your-own platform, is extending the experience to customizing unique creations beyond frozen yogurt. Holsom By Yogurtland will differentiate itself from the sea of fast casual brands allowing guests the option to choose from its curated menu of wholesome recipes or choose to create their own unique grain bowls and gourmet toasts that complement the handcrafted beverages and Yogurtland's signature frozen yogurt and toppings.

The Huntington Beach location is equipped with kiosks for easy ordering, as well as a socially distanced patio area to complete the dining experience. Take-out and delivery services will be available soon on Doordash, Postmates and Grubhub. Additional features include contactless ordering and curbside pick-up for the safety and convenience of its guests.

"Now more than ever, we are proud and excited to debut our original new concept, Holsom By Yogurtland," said Sam Yoon, Senior Vice President of Yogurtland. "Holsom will open up even more possibilities for us to continue to innovate and extend our menu. We're confident Holsom will absolutely delight our guests with a uniquely Yogurtland experience that introduces new ways to create."

In compliance with CDC and state health departments, Yogurtland proactively enhanced their health and safety measures for the safety and well-being of their customers and employees. Safety protocols across Yogurtland stores throughout the country, as well as Holsom By Yogurtland, include: mandatory face coverings for store associates and customers, social distancing practices with limited store capacity, intensified cleaning and sanitation practices, increased disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and areas, and employee wellness precautions. To learn more about Yogurtland's commitment to safety, please visit https://www.yogurt-land.com/covid19.

Holsom By Yogurtland is located at 7598 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. Hours of operations are from 9:30AM to 11PM every day. For more information, please visit https://www.yogurt-land.com/holsom/.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland is the leading frozen yogurt chain in the US, delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime, delicious, good-for-you treat for the whole family. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that research and develop scratch-made, handcrafted flavors using real ingredients from across the globe to delight their fans. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are also available through catering and third-party delivery. Yogurtland currently has around 280 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Oman, Guam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

