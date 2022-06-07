Yogurtland Launches its New Summer Lineup with Strawberry Mango Sorbet and Passion Fruit Mango Tart Flavors

Yogurtland is Also Introducing New Online-Exclusive, Strawberry Mangonada Cup

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is kicking off summer with two new limited-time flavors, Strawberry Mango Sorbet and Passion Fruit Mango Tart. In addition, Yogurtland's new Strawberry Mangonada cup, made with Strawberry Mango Sorbet and featured toppings, will be offered as an online-exclusive at yogurt-land.com, the Yogurtland app and DoorDash. The summer flavors and online-exclusive cup are available while supplies last at participating locations.

Just in time for National Mango Month in June, Strawberry Mango Sorbet is a bright and refreshing treat made with real strawberries and sweet mango, all in one delicious sorbet. The sorbet is smooth, slightly icy and pairs perfectly with the limited-time only Chili Chamoy Gummy Bear topping. The Chili Chamoy Gummy Bears, made with Tajín® and Chamoy, are the ultimate summer toppings, both sour and sweet with a little spicy kick.

Yogurtland's Passion Fruit Mango Tart delivers delicious, tropical-inspired flavors and will make guests feel like they're on an island getaway. The flavor is made with real passion fruit and mango for an invigoratingly tart and refreshing, yet delicate treat. Passion Fruit Mango Tart is a cool, creamy and delicious frozen yogurt, ideal for warmer weather — a great choice for tart lovers.

Adding to even more fun in the sun is the online-exclusive Strawberry Mangonada cup. The cup creation, sold exclusively on yogurt-land.com, the Yogurtland app and DoorDash, features Strawberry Mango Sorbet, Chili Chamoy Gummy Bears, Tajín®, Chamoy, fresh Mango Pieces and Strawberry Bubble Burst Boba.

"Our new mango-inspired flavors are the perfect way to celebrate National Mango Month and kick off a sweet summer," said Melissa De Guzman, Yogurtland's Senior Digital Marketing Manager. "We're also excited to offer our guests the convenience of ordering our flavorologist-crafted Strawberry Mangonada Cup online, which allows fans to easily choose a delicious flavor and topping combination in one click."

The limited-time-only Strawberry Mango Sorbet, Passion Fruit Mango Tart and online-exclusive Strawberry Mangonada cup are available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

