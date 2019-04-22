Yogurtology Ranked No. 1 Place to Work in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtology was recently awarded first place honors in the "Best Small Companies to Work For" category of the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces in 2019. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Yogurtology has earned a spot on the highly coveted list.

The popular frozen yogurt company topped the list of Tampa's 45 highest-rated workplaces. The secret to their success? A live and active culture that has nothing to do with the healthy probiotics found in their yogurt.

Yogurtology

"Our culture is very friendly," said Marissa Shanks, the Florida company's area director. "Everyone is supportive of each other. Employees want to come to work because it's fun."

Yogurtology employees, or yogurtologists, are encouraged to interact with patrons to help them discover their perfect frozen dessert from a rotating list of over 100 unique flavors.

"We don't have minimum required hours they need to work," Shanks said, "and they can change their availability as school changes."

This scheduling flexibility and other perks, like free froyo and toppings, have helped Yogurtology garner stellar reviews from their staff over the last four years.

The Tampa Bay Times questionnaire focuses on workplace culture — asking employees to divulge information about pay, benefits, training and expectations, but that's only scratching the surface. To secure a spot on the list, employee satisfaction with leadership, engagement, growth and effectiveness must meet rigorous standards.

One participating employee commented on Yogurtology's company culture, noting that, "We all work hard and take care of each other."

As it turns out, "taking care of each other" is an important part of Yogurtology's mission. They have 30-plus community partners, including the Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Until next year, it's safe to assume that Yogurtology is a sweet place to be, no matter which side of the counter you're on.

Yogurtology is a frozen yogurt franchise headquartered in Tampa, Florida, where "the art + science of frozen yogurt" converge. Yogurtology offers over 100 exclusive Premiyum™ flavors and a variety of Bottomings®, Sloppings™ and toppings to help customers create their own masterpiece. For franchising opportunities, visit http://yogurtology.com/franchising/.

