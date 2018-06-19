Yoichiro Ito, MD, Recognized for Development of Cancer Chemical Separation Method

A respected voice in the scientific community, Dr. Ito serves as a senior investigator and pathologist with the Laboratory of Bioseparation Technology at the National Institutes of Health. In this position, he is noted for numerous innovations in the field of separation science, including the continuous development of a countercurrent chromatography and cell separation method. Dr. Ito is also involved with a continuous-flow cell separation method based on cell density, spiral disk assembly and spiral assembly for high-speed countercurrent chromatography and chiral countercurrent chromatography. However, he considers the greatest highlight of his career to have been the development of numerous purification methods from the coil planet centrifuge.

Since the inception of his career, Dr. Ito has obtained 50 patents for numerous chromatographic advances, such as the coil planet centrifuge, rotating-seal-free flow-through centrifuge, pH-zone-refining countercurrent chromatography and centrifugal precipitation chromatography. In addition, he has contributed more than 600 articles to professional journals pertaining to his areas of expertise. Dr. Ito has also been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in the World. He was most recently selected to receive the FLC Mid-Atlantic Region's Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for high-speed countercurrent chromatography in 2010.

Upon receiving a Doctor of Medicine from Osaka City University in 1958, Dr. Ito completed an internship through the United States Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan. He went on to complete residencies in pathology through the Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital and then Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. Early in his career, Dr. Ito briefly served as an instructor of physiology with the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka City University. He joined the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute as a visiting scientist with the National Institutes of Health in 1968. After completing 10 years of service, Dr. Ito was recognized as a medical officer of the National Institutes of Health in 1978.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoichiro-ito-md-recognized-for-development-of-cancer-chemical-separation-method-300668487.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

