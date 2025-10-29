Yoken, Private Label of Boqii Holding Limited, Joins Hands with High-End Hotels to Redefine "Travelling with Pets"

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE American: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that Yoken, its private label, is joining hands with a number of pet-friendly hotels to continue exploring the development of a pet-friendly ecosystem.

As "traveling with pets" has evolved from a niche demand to a mainstream consumption trend, the pet tourism market has seen a continuous release of demand. However, the issue of "pseudo-friendliness" has become an industry shortcoming—some businesses use "pet allowance" as a label to attract customers, lacking supporting services such as pet-specific supplies and cleaning tools, which fails to meet the actual needs of pet-owners. Against this backdrop, Yoken, a domestic pet brand deeply rooted in the pet industry, has promoted the standardization of industry services through a series of solid initiatives.

In 2025, Yoken focused on daily pet-friendly travel scenarios and deepened its collaboration in high-end cultural and tourism ventures. It has successively entered into co-branding partnerships with some well-known high-end luxury hotels, including Banyan Tree Sanya, the flagship store of Banyan Tree Hotel in China, Langham Xintiandi Shanghai under Langham Hotels International, and Fuchun Resort Hangzhou. Together with these partner hotels, Yoken has launched professional custom rooms suitable for pets' stay. These guest rooms integrate pet-appropriate decorative designs to create a warm living atmosphere for stays with pets. Additionally, Yoken has developed exclusive customized travel kits containing essential items for pets during travel, such as pet-specific wet wipes, deodorizing sprays, pet training pads, and teeth-cleaning finger cots. This initiative has significantly reduced the travel burden of pet owners, and further conveyed the concept of "pets as family members" through detailed services, filling the gap in pet services at high-end hotels.

"Taking pets out used to feel like moving house, but now the hotel even prepares pet pads in advance. The feeling of being understood and valued really makes me want to choose this place again," said a pet owner who experienced the co-branded hotel service by Yoken. This feedback serves as a vivid testament to Yoken's service reputation.

As a seasoned player in the pet industry, Yoken's series of initiatives not only accurately align with Gen Z consumers' demand for "services with a human touch" but also drive pet-friendly services from "superficial labeling" toward "professionalization," setting a service benchmark for the pet tourism industry. In the future, as Yoken continues to explore the development of a pet-friendly ecosystem, traveling with pets will become more convenient, and pet travel will enter a new stage of higher-quality development.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE American: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. It is the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with a broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private label, Yoken, Mocare and D-cat, offered at competitive prices. Boqii's online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e- commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Its Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited