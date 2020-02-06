Yokogawa Reaffirms Commitment to North America Through Expanded Presence

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As technological advances fuel a constant state of transformation across North American process industries, Yokogawa Corporation of America has opened four new technology service centers across the U.S. These new centers reflect the company's commitment to meeting growing regional demand for its state-of-the art measurement, control and information products and services.

As a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, these new technology service centers in Utah (Salt Lake City), Texas (The Woodlands), Louisiana (Baton Rouge) and Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) provide expanded access to Yokogawa's global resources and capabilities. This expansion in local delivery and support infrastructure enables customers to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the investments they make in Yokogawa control systems, advanced solutions, field instruments and analyzers.

These new offices are located at:

1952 W Parkway Blvd, West Valley City, UT 84119

84119 2407 Timberloch Suite D, The Woodlands, TX 77380

77380 337 Highlandia Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

70810 435 Devon Park Drive, Suite 102, Wayne, PA 19087

"Yokogawa's pioneering spirit and commitment to quality first led our decision to invest in new regional centers here in the U.S.," stated Shuji Mori, chief executive officer for Yokogawa Corporation of America. "Being close to our customers in these markets will allow us to better co-innovate and further support the digital transformation that is occurring across industries. Through a stronger local presence, we look forward to more effectively supporting our customers in how they design, operate and sustain operational assets across their lifecycle."

Yokogawa Corporation of America executives and customers will formally mark the opening of these technology service centers with a ribbon cutting event at the new Salt Lake City location on February 26, 2020. Further information about these new facilities and other operations of Yokogawa Corporation of America can be found at: https://www.yokogawa.com/us/contact-b/#office-information

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60 countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com .

About Yokogawa Corporation of America

Yokogawa Corporation of America, a subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, partners and co-innovates with clients in the North American energy and chemicals industries to achieve optimum operability and competitiveness. Our expansive portfolio of state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering and service solutions address current demands of clients' operations while our innovate-forward philosophy anticipates and solves for tomorrow's challenges. With a 60-year track record in North America delivering leading-edge measurement, control, and information solutions, the business is headquartered in Houston, TX and is supported by domestic manufacturing and service locations across the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

Media Contact: Duncan Micklem, inquiry@us.yokogawa.com

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

Related Links

https://www.yokogawa.com/us/

