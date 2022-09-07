Yokogawa Selected by Grön Fuels as Preferred Supplier of Technology, Equipment, and Services for North America's Largest Renewable Fuels Complex

TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its subsidiary Yokogawa Corporation of America has been selected by Grön Fuels, LLC as the preferred supplier of automation technology, equipment, and services for North America's largest renewable fuels production facility to be constructed at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

Yokogawa selected as automation technology, equipment, services supplier for N.America's largest renewable fuels complex Tweet this Rendering of the planned Grön Fuels GigaSystem™ renewable fuels production facility

A subsidiary of Fidelis New Energy, LLC (Fidelis), Grön Fuels will develop and operate a 65,000 barrel per day sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD) GigaSystem™ plant serving global offtake customers in need of low carbon transportation fuels. The GigaSystem is designed to use all traditional renewable feedstocks, including fats, oils, and greases, as well as emerging feedstocks such as algae oil and cover crops. The Grön Fuels GigaSystem will also include biogenic carbon capture and sequestration (BECCS) and carbon negative power (CNP) facilities that will further reduce the carbon intensity of the SAF and RD produced from all feedstocks. The integrated use of proven technologies will enable carbon negative renewable fuel production. The plant is expected to start production in 2025.

Yokogawa Group company KBC is leveraging its in-depth knowledge of traditional refining operations to collaborate with Fidelis' Project Management Office on work processes design and workforce development for the Grön Fuels GigaSystem. In July, Fidelis announced an agreement with the EPC provider for the project, and, after the final investment decision by Grön Fuels, Yokogawa Corporation of America and KBC will deliver a broad scope of automation, information solutions, and services to support people at all levels of the Grön Fuels GigaSystem, from operations & maintenance personnel through to senior management. By utilizing a comprehensive suite of technologies that includes extensive use of digital twins, the companies will enable optimization with unprecedented levels of safety, productivity, and operational performance. Support will be provided via Yokogawa's technology center in Baton Rouge, which was opened in July this year, close to the project site.

According to Bengt Jarlsjo, president and COO of Fidelis, "Our Grön Fuels GigaSystem in the State of Louisiana, made up of the Grön Fuels, BECCS, and CNP facilities, uses only proven technologies from leading global companies to provide the lowest carbon intensity SAF and RD from all traditional and emerging feedstocks. Selecting a collaboration partner with the experience and innovation of Yokogawa was vital to meeting the goals of RACER™, our proprietary ESG-centric development, design, engineering, and operating framework."

Kevin McMillen, president and CEO of Yokogawa Corporation of America, added, "The Grön Fuels GigaSystem is perfectly aligned with Yokogawa's sustainability goals and business direction. We look forward to co-innovating with their team to optimize all aspects of this project, from instrumentation through to enterprise systems, and all IT/OT requirements in between."

For more information

Grön Fuels, LLC: https://fidelisinfra.com/project/gron-fuels-llc/

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy is an energy transition company driving decarbonization through investments in renewable fuels, low carbon intensity products, and carbon capture & sequestration.

The Fidelis investment approach builds upon our proprietary ESG centric RACER™ framework where we utilize a diverse set of industry experts to select attractive markets and projects, then work collaboratively and iteratively to improve environmental as well as financial performance utilizing proven technologies from leading global providers.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America