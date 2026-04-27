Yokohama Tire's New GEOLANDAR H/T4™: Rugged Reliability Meets the Open Road

Tiremaker's latest all-season highway terrain offering is available in 62 sizes

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokohama Tire's latest addition to its GEOLANDAR line – the GEOLANDAR H/T4™ – is now on sale. The durable all-season highway tire, engineered for light trucks, SUVs and commercial vans, is available in 62 sizes, ranging from 15- to 22-inch wheel diameters.

New Yokohama Tire GEOLANDAR H/T4.

"The H/T4 is our latest generation highway tire, following a long line of successful predecessors in this segment," said Kevin Nguyen, Yokohama Tire manager of product planning. "It's built to provide excellent on-road durability with a smooth, quiet ride, perfect for truck and SUV drivers seeking a balance of long mileage, comfort and all-season traction. Plus, it carries a 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty for Euro-metric sizes and a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty for LT-metric sizes."

Benefits for the GEOLANDAR H/T4 include:

Optimized all-season performance is attained by dual lug grooves and wide circumferential grooves that have sharp block edges to enhance snow traction without sacrificing wet performance and effectively remove water to prevent hydroplaning. Plus, the large center blocks are strategically designed to improve traction and grip in various driving conditions.





A smooth, quiet ride is ensured by the multi-pitch tread variation that efficiently disperses frequency peaks. Additionally, the high-rigidity shoulder blocks reduce tread noise throughout the tire's life for a more comfortable ride.





On-road durability is assured thanks to Yokohama's advanced compound technology, which delivers strength and toughness to stand up to the stresses of hauling and towing. Also, the dual sidewall boasts a rugged upper sidewall on one side to better guard against road hazards and a traditional upper sidewall design on the reverse.





Long tread life is achieved by triple 3D sipes which increase wear resistance by controlling tread block stability while simultaneously improving dry performance. Plus, the advanced compound technology enhances tread life, improves fuel efficiency and wet traction through an optimized blend of silica and carbon.

For more on Yokohama's GEOLANDAR line, go to GEOLANDAR.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology, innovation, sustainable manufacturing and environmentally conscious products. The company's complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, and commercial truck and bus. For more information on Yokohama's broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com and www.yokohamatruck.com.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the "Tires 101" section at www.yokohamatire.com.

SOURCE Yokohama Tire Corp.