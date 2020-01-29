Yokohama to Host 28th International Conference on Statistical Physics in 2022

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau along with Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama (PACIFICO Yokohama) are pleased to announce that they will host the 28th International Conference on Statistical Physics (STATPHYS28) in 2022. At STATPHYS27 held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July 2019, Yokohama was chosen as the host city after competing with Beijing and it will be the first STATPHYS in Japan in 54 years since 1968. As many as 1,200 participants will be expected to attend the conference.

Yokohama won the bid due to the tradition and high-level research on statistical physics in the country as well as enthusiasm and a vision for the event expressed by a local committee chaired by Prof. T. Deguchi, Ochanomizu University. Moreover, superior advantages the city has to offer as a conference venue was also highly appreciated, such as easy access from around the world as well as safeness and cooperation among the local committee and organizations in hosting the event.

Throughout the bidding process, the YCVB (Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau), the City of Yokohama and PACIFICO Yokohama, working in unison with JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization), supported the local committee and a successful bid was made to host this conference.

Overview of the conference

Name: 28th International Conference on Statistical Physics (STATPHYS28)

Date: from July 25 (Mon.) to 29 (Fri.), 2022

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama North

Expected number of participants: 1,200 including 600 from overseas

Expected number of participating countries and regions: approximately 40

Conference vision: Tradition of statistical physics, dynamism of younger researchers and networking among researchers

Photo: The 27th International Conference on Statistical Physics (STATPHYS27) in Buenos Aires, Argentina

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102118/202001225949/_prw_PI1fl_LhG2UgQF.jpg

Past Editions

2019: Buenos Aires (Argentina)

2016: Lyon (France)

2013: Seoul (South Korea)

2010: Cairns (Australia)

2007: Genova (Italy)

2004: Bangalore (India)

About the 28th International Conference on Statistical Physics (STATPHYS28):

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202001225949-O1-P8pPmvLT.pdf

SOURCE Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau