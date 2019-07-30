YOL Announces Mindful Leadership Cohort Initiative at Culture First

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOL, a leading experiential learning company, today announced the launch of the YOL Mindful Leadership Cohort program, designed for executive and emerging leaders seeking a competitive edge. The offering, announced at Culture Amp's Culture First event, further extends YOL's platform of corporate learning programs designed to increase compassion, performance and productivity.

Key learning objectives of the program that will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 include:

Developing awareness and management of personal and professional stress

Reducing reactivity and increasing purposeful responsiveness in the moment of choice

Implementing strategies to make each leader's vision and commitments a living reality

Increasing trust within your own team and on an organizational level

Creating meaningful connections within the cohort with lasting benefits

"Many top leaders and CEOs are recognizing that mindfulness is a leadership superpower that enables the focus, wisdom and creativity needed to face a rapidly changing business landscape," said David Cherner, CEO of YOL. "By integrating mindfulness with service engagement (volunteering) and somatic activities within an experiential curriculum, our program delivers tools to help leaders attain their best possible outcomes."

The YOL Mindful Leadership Cohort experience will include quarterly 2-day leadership intensives at the Costanoa eco-resort in Pescadero, CA, six moderated online sessions, and a curriculum of self-directed learning. Supplemental individual and team coaching will also be available to support the application of skills taught in the program and help interpret these strategies in the context of specific work environments and team dynamics.

"Too often, leadership training sessions have the right ideas, but don't go deep enough into building experiences that shape leaders in lasting ways," says Zanette Johnson, PhD, YOL Director of Learning and cohort lead. "We've created a blended experiential foundation to support applied workplace changes as well as personal transformation over the long term."

To learn more about the YOL Mindful Leadership Cohort Experience, visit www.experienceyol.com/leaders.

About YOL

A social impact company founded in 2014 and based in Mill Valley, CA, YOL delivers transformative learning experiences for professionals and teams that combine wellbeing training and mindfulness-based service engagement as a foundation for leadership development.

Drawing on evidence-based science, our programs are designed to elevate compassion, performance and productivity. Companies work with YOL to accelerate the development of high potential talent, align diverse teams for success, and prepare the next generation of women in leadership, among other use cases. Learn more at experienceYOL.com.

