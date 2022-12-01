Yolanda Sanchez, ex-GSK R&D Leader, Joins BioSymetrics as Scientific Advisor

Pharmaceutical and biotech industry expert supports phenomics-driven company to accelerate translation of data into drug discoveries

BOSTON and TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSymetrics, a phenomics-driven AI drug discovery company, announces that Yolanda Sanchez has joined its strategic advisory board earlier this year. Yolanda is a pharmaceutical and biotech industry expert with over 20 years of experience. As an advisor to BioSymetrics, she has been supporting the advancement of the company's target discovery platform and drug discovery programs, and advising on general scientific strategy.

A strong believer in diversified biological models and data applications to accelerate drug discovery, Yolanda has worked with innovative startups in this space, including BioSymetrics. Said Yolanda: "I love working with companies that are tackling critical challenges in drug discovery, including accessing and generating new biological data and providing innovative in vivo approaches to investigate integrated data outputs. I am struck by the compelling science to support new drug target propositions that can be done quickly and robustly in zebrafish by combining genetics, phenotypic analysis, and small molecule screening. BioSymetrics brings it all together and that is why I am so excited to work with this team."

Added Yolanda: "Target validation, particularly for chronic complex diseases, remains a major challenge. Elion, BioSymetrics' proprietary phenomics-driven target discovery platform, could revolutionize how we approach that challenge."

Yolanda was previously VP, Respiratory Therapy Area, and head of a Discovery Performance Unit at GSK, and has been consulting in the biotech space for several years. She is also a Senior Partner at The Bracken Group, a consulting group that provides expert support to drug development companies.

"Yolanda combines extensive pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience with a passion for new technologies to accelerate drug discovery and development. We are thrilled to work with her as an advisor," said Anthony Iacovone, Co-Founder and CEO, BioSymetrics. "Her pragmatic advice, critical thinking, and ability to formulate testable hypotheses have been highly valued by the team as we advance our discovery programs across diseases of great unmet need."

