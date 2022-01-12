Yolélé, the Revolutionary African Food Brand, Secures $1.98M in Funding for Improving Smallholder Value Chains

WAAG will build a supply chain that traceably connects smallholder farmers living in extreme poverty with local and global markets for biodiverse, climate-resilient crops through efficient processing. The newly formed company aims to process thousands of tons of fonio to meet increasing global demand, contracting with thousands of smallholder farmers for production and helping them increase productivity by training in improved agronomic practices. The project will create 13,714 agricultural jobs in Mali, and $4.5 million in collective smallholder sales in the next two years.

"Efficient processing has always been the missing link preventing farmers from earning livelihoods from fonio," according to Pierre Thiam, co-founder of Yolélé. "Fonio is easy for smallholders to grow, but turning it into food is hard! There is no fonio processing facility in the world that can meet the volume and quality requirements of large global food companies looking for feasible ways to meet their UN SDG's. We devoted a lot of resources to find a technical solution to industrial-scale processing, and a strong local partner at the source. West African Ancient Grains can deliver GFSI-compliant fonio, millet and sorghum flour for flexible applications to major food manufacturers. That changes the landscape in terms of farm income and traceable impact at scale."

"Providing multiple sources of income for the farmers in our growing network has a huge impact on family life and rural landscape," said Simballa Sylla, the CEO of Mali Shi. "It makes financial sense for farmers to engage in sustainable, biodiverse, multi-crop rotations only if they have customers for their harvests. West African Ancient Grains is that customer, an element that has been missing for smallholders in the Sahel."

The Trade Hub's co-investment partnership with Mali Shi and Yolélé marks its first in Mali.

"Mali is ripe with opportunities to support economic growth through private investment, create long-term jobs for smallholder farmers, and increase exports of products such as fonio to the United States," says Frantz Tavares, Public-Private Partnership Manager for the Trade Hub. "I expect our project with Mali Shi/ Yolélé will prove this and encourage more investment into Mali's high-potential businesses."

While Yolélé works on creating global demand for fonio, WAAG's implementation of value chain improvements will increase cash income for families in its grower network by an estimated 85 percent.

About Yolélé: Yolélé is a purpose-driven African food company based in the US. Yolélé brings underutilized African ingredients like fonio to global tables in value-added products that resonate with international audiences. Yolélé is currently available at over 2,000 grocery stores across the US, including Whole Foods Market and Target Superstores. Yolélé is proud to partner with Woodland Foods, a specialty food company specializing in global sourcing, custom blending, and processing.

About Mali Shi: Mali Shi supplies the world's leading shea butter marketers with their industrial-scale manufacturing facility, the only one of its kind in Mali. The company provides income to tens of thousands of women through its proprietary sourcing operations.

SOURCE Yolélé