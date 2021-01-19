YOLKED® Sports Nutrition to Be Presenting Sponsor of Championship 7v7 Football Series in 2021

"Championship 7v7 Powered by YOLKED" , the largest and fastest growing 7v7 circuit in the nation, will host 40 tournaments in 2021, bringing elite football competition to more than 30 cities in 17 states across seven countries. One of the fastest growing sports in America, 7v7 football is a highly competitive, non-contact form of football which serves as an offseason platform for athletes to gain college recruiting exposure.

The season kicks off Jan 22-24 with its first event in Dallas, TX. Other tournaments are scheduled in Washington D.C., San Antonio, Orlando, Phoenix, Tulsa, Kansas City, Tampa, Houston, St. Louis, Omaha, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Wichita, Scottsdale, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Virginia Beach, and others. And for the first time, Championship 7v7 will be partnering with Kings of Europe 7v7 to host the inaugural 7v7 World Championship with tournaments scheduled in Germany, the UK, France, Denmark, Switzerland, and Netherlands.

An average of 1,000 players and 100 coaches will be cheered on by over 1,000 fans at each of the 40 series stops. The competitors will consist of elite football players from youth and high school divisions, including some of the highest ranked football recruits in the world.

YOLKED is a uniquely powerful muscle recovery product featuring Fortetropin®, a proprietary novel ingredient clinically shown to accelerate rate of muscle protein synthesis and build 3x more muscle than standard protein use. The brand will have significant presence at each of the Championship 7v7 tour stops, will be featured on all digital and print marketing, and will produce original content capturing the exciting athletic exploits and compelling behind-the-scenes stories at each tour stop.

"This is a unique and powerful opportunity to align YOLKED with a perfect demographic, the elite football community, on a global scale," said YOLKED Chief Strategy Officer Dante Carnevale. "YOLKED's purpose is to help competitive athletes at all levels reach their highest potential. To be able to partner so closely with a terrific company like Championship 7v7 is ideal for us. Our brand will be integrated with these athletes, their coaches, and their parents every week throughout the season – traveling with them to dozens of cities around the world. We look forward to our product helping these young men develop as athletes, while providing them with the exposure they need to reach the next level of their athletic careers."

"We are thrilled to have YOLKED as our presenting sponsor," said Championship 7v7 CEO Jacob Maxwell. "We are proud to align ourselves with a company that puts so much emphasis on the science behind their products. The benefits to our athletes are immense."

Championship 7v7 Powered by YOLKED – Tournament Stops

Washington, DC / Phoenix, AZ / Jacksonville, FL / Amsterdam, NL / Dallas, TX / San Antonio, TX / Orlando, FL / Tulsa, OK / Gatlinburg, TN / Cologne, GER / Kansas City, KS / Elizabethtown, KY / Tampa, FL / Copenhagen, DK / Houston, TX / St. Louis, MO / Omaha, NE / Vicksburg, MS / Nice, France / Chattanooga, TN / Atlanta, GA / Wichita, KS / London, UK / Scottsdale, AZ / Switzerland / Indianapolis, IN / Minneapolis, MN / Milwaukee, WI / Columbus, IN / Virginia Beach, VA / Hoover, AL / Round Rock, TX

About Championship 7v7

Part of the TruXposur family, Championship 7v7 was founded in 2017 and quickly established itself as a premier 7on7 national circuit covering 8u-18u age divisions. The importance of producing professionally run events focusing on player safety, quality competition, terrific venues, good sportsmanship, and overall athlete exposure has attributed to the growth and success of Championship7v7. The rapid expansion of 7on7 is fueled by coaches, players and parents realizing that this sport offers a fun and unique way to improve a player's specific skill set, establish a national profile and boost recruiting opportunities while competing against incredible talent. Our platform has reached thousands of athletes and we continue to push our standards to the next level.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations:

MYOS CORP

Joanne Goodford

Phone: 973-509-0444

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MYOS CORP

Related Links

http://www.myoscorp.com

